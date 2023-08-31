From ziplining over the Swan River to hauling in your own lobster: The best of new Perth is waiting to be explored

Only 4.5 hours by plane from Singapore, it’s no wonder Perth (Boorloo, in local Nyoongar language) is a popular holiday destination. This adventurous city nestled in nature has something for everyone, whether you’re a family with kids, a couple, or single friends travelling in a group. Enjoy its laid-back vibe and cosmopolitan glitter – its lively parks and bushland, chic cafes, rich art and cultural experiences, and pristine beaches – and take in its renaissance as the city continues to reinvent itself with brand new attractions, hotels and restaurants, offering up shiny stadium experiences and a jazzed-up culinary scene.

Even if you’re well acquainted with it, Perth and the places around it are worth repeat visits. There is much to explore and discover, whether you want to revisit familiar favourites or try new things. Marvel at the latest developments in Fremantle (Walyalup), snap a selfie with a smiling quokka or spike your adrenaline with ziplining, skydiving, or a ride in a hot air balloon. So go on and take that step through this gateway into Western Australia – and walk into a dream in Perth for a holiday you won’t forget anytime soon.