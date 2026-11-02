Yakushima travel guide: Ancient forests, seaside hot springs and flying fish

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Hikers at the 22km round-trip Jomonsugi Trail in Yakushima. The island is 90% mountainous terrain and it has 2,000m peaks, ancient temperate rainforests and dramatic coastlines.

YAKUSHIMA, Japan – On the Edenic island of Yakushima, residents fill their water bottles from fast-flowing streams. Rainfall runs down steep mountains and over granite bedrock to produce pristine, “ultra-soft” low-mineral water.

Deep emerald shades of green surround me. Like a dwarf in a mossy rainforest, I hug a towering 1,500-year-old cedar tree, its crown far beyond my sight.