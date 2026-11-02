Yakushima travel guide: Ancient forests, seaside hot springs and flying fish
John Tan
- Yakushima is a wild Japanese island known for ancient forests, 2,000m peaks and sea views.
- The Jomonsugi Trail is a tough 22km hike, but it rewards walkers with thousand-year-old cedars.
- Visitors can bathe at the seaside Hirauchi Kaichu Onsen.
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YAKUSHIMA, Japan – On the Edenic island of Yakushima, residents fill their water bottles from fast-flowing streams. Rainfall runs down steep mountains and over granite bedrock to produce pristine, “ultra-soft” low-mineral water.
Deep emerald shades of green surround me. Like a dwarf in a mossy rainforest, I hug a towering 1,500-year-old cedar tree, its crown far beyond my sight.