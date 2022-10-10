With the yen at record low, Japan offers amazing value: Top tips for travellers

Japan reopens on Tuesday in probably the world’s most widely anticipated tourism reboot. PHOTOS: JOHN TAN

John Tan

Updated
Published
October 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

He has not spoken English for three years, says the fatherly volunteer at the tourist office. “But we are ready. It is a long wait,” he says animatedly.

He urges me to spend some tranquil, twilight moments at the famed Nara Park. Dinner can wait.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top