With the yen at record low, Japan offers amazing value: Top tips for travellers

He has not spoken English for three years, says the fatherly volunteer at the tourist office. “But we are ready. It is a long wait,” he says animatedly.
He urges me to spend some tranquil, twilight moments at the famed Nara Park. Dinner can wait.
He has not spoken English for three years, says the fatherly volunteer at the tourist office. “But we are ready. It is a long wait,” he says animatedly.
He urges me to spend some tranquil, twilight moments at the famed Nara Park. Dinner can wait.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.