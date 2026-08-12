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The expo will offer travel deals to winter destinations like Japan, China and South Korea.

SINGAPORE – Winter season is approaching, and Singaporeans planning trips can get inspiration – and stock up on winter gear – at the Singapore Snow Expo.

Returning after a nine-year hiatus, the fair will be held on Aug 15 and 16 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre and feature about 20 exhibitors. These range from ski resorts in Japan’s Hakuba Valley to outdoor lifestyle, gear and apparel brands such as Snow Monkey.

Visitors can also explore three zones offering a taste of winter travel. At the Simulator Zone, they can try skiing or snowboarding and learn about balance, posture and control.

Families can head to the Kids Snow Discovery zone, where parents and children can learn about winter environments and what it takes to travel in snowy conditions.

And the Winter Travel Pavilion will feature resorts, tourism partners and travel specialists showcasing itineraries in destinations such as Japan, China, South Korea and Europe.

There will also be event-only deals on winter apparel, equipment and travel packages.

Visitors stand a chance to win a three-night stay for two at the newly-built Moxy Niseko Village hotel, along with two days of complimentary ski or snowboard equipment rental. More details about the giveaway will be posted on the event’s official Instagram account (@singaporesnowexpo) and its website.

The expo was first held in 2016 but went on a nine-year hiatus due to lack of demand during the Covid-19 pandemic. The last edition took place in 2017.

“Plans for the expo’s return were disrupted by Covid-19 restrictions, which brought international travel, events and much of the snow industry to a standstill,” says event organiser Emeline Tan, who is also the founder of training course and tour operator SportQuest & Travel .

“Today, the landscape has changed tremendously. Following the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Faiz Basha’s historic debut as Singapore’s first alpine skier at the Winter Games, more Singaporeans are becoming interested in skiing and snowboarding – not only as holiday activities, but as sports that can be learned, trained for and pursued seriously.”

The Singapore Snow Expo will be held alongside Outdoor Fair 2026, billed as Singapore’s largest outdoor and sports lifestyle fair.

More than 80 international brands will be represented at the fair, which will also feature expeditions to destinations including Bhutan, China and Japan organised by various travel agencies.

Beyond travel, visitors can take part in bouldering obstacle courses and fitness challenges, and attend panel discussions offering tips and insights into outdoor and sports activities.

Organisers expect more than 20,000 visitors across the two days.

Both fairs are free to attend with online registration. Find out more about the Singapore Snow Expo at singaporesnowexpo.com and Outdoor Fair 2026 at theoutdoorfair.com.