Win a Japan holiday: Free trips to Hokkaido and Hiroshima up for grabs

SINGAPORE – The Japan National Tourism Organisation’s (JNTO) Singapore Office is giving away two all-expenses-paid tours to Singapore residents.

One is a family-centric tour of Hokkaido, the country’s northernmost island. It covers areas such as Furano, known for ski slopes in winter and lavender fields in summer, as well as the island’s capital, Sapporo city. It is meant for a family of four who will travel in early September.

Meanwhile, couples can win a tour covering Hiroshima, Shimane and Tottori prefectures.

This trip will take place in November. Highlights include a ring-making activity in Izumo city, known as a sacred place for marriage in Japan, and a visit to Okunoshima or rabbit island, known for its resident wild bunnies.

To enter, participants must submit a video about whom they would gift this trip to for their birthday, and what they would like to do there.

Winners get to put together their own itineraries with help from staff from tour agent Japan by Japan, who will also accompany them on the trip to capture footage of their vacation.

The contest runs until June 18. For more information, go to str.sg/i3Nj