Win a trip to Finland by writing a letter to Santa Claus

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Finland’s official postal service is running a contest where one winner and a companion can win a trip to Rovaniemi.

SINGAPORE – Posti, Finland’s official postal service, is asking people around the world to send their letters to Santa Claus at his “correct” address in Lapland – instead of to the North Pole.

Posti, which runs Santa Claus’ Main Post Office in the Arctic Circle, receives around 500,000 letters to Santa each year, but estimates that millions more are getting lost among misdirected mail.

In 2026, it has set up official post boxes in three cities on different dates: London from Nov 4 to 8, New York from Nov 18 to 22 and Toronto from Dec 2 to 6.

The rest of the world – including Singapore – can send their letters to Santa’s official address, which is listed as: Santa Claus’ Main Post Office, Arctic Circle, Finland.

Posti assures senders that this way, letters will make it to Santa Claus’ Main Post Office in Rovaniemi, capital of Lapland and the Official Hometown of Santa Claus.

The postal service is also running a contest where one winner and a companion can win a trip to Rovaniemi worth up to €4,000 (S$5,700) by taking part in a social media challenge on Instagram or TikTok.

To participate, senders must post a video or photograph of themselves dropping a letter to Santa at any of the North Pole Redirect installation post boxes, or addressing their letter to Santa’s official address, in “a creative, one-of-a-kind way”.

The prize includes return flights to Helsinki on Finland’s flag carrier Finnair, as well as return flights from Helsinki to Rovaniemi.

The winner will also receive accommodation for two nights at the Santa Claus Holiday Village (subject to availability) in a shared twin or double room, and a guided tour of Santa Claus’ Main Post Office.

All other transport, meals, travel insurance, visas, travel documents and personal costs will not be covered. The winner must book the trip and travel between Jan 1, 2027, and April 30, 2027.

Participants’ posts must remain publicly visible on their social media accounts until the winner has been announced, and include the hashtag #northpoleredirect in the caption. The contest ends on Dec 16, 5.59am SGT (Dec 15, 11.59pm Finnish time).

At Santa Claus’ Main Post Office, letters from all over the world are put up on display. PHOTO: POSTI

The initiative is part of Posti’s latest global holiday campaign North Pole Redirect, which highlights Rovaniemi’s key attractions during the festive season.

The city is home to the Santa Claus Holiday Village, which includes attractions such as a resort with log cabins and glass igloo apartments, reindeer and husky sleigh rides, and an ice and snow park.

It houses Santa Claus’ Main Post Office, where letters from all over the world are displayed. Visitors can also send letters stamped with an Arctic Circle postmark available only there.

Over 700,000 people visit the Santa Claus Holiday Village each year, according to its official tourism organisation Visit Rovaniemi. For more information, go to santa.posti.fi/en/