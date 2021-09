SINGAPORE - Before Covid-19, this was the time of the year when you would hear the heart-stopping, ear-splitting roar of Formula 1 cars racing downtown. While the thrills and spills of F1 have eluded us for a second year, you can still get your motorsport fix, thanks to the burgeoning go-kart scene.

Last month, The Karting Arena opened its second track at the Arena Country Club in Jurong. This track boasts 11 turns across a 700m-long circuit and caters to both leisure karters and professionals.