Who picks the movies you watch at 35,000ft?
- In-flight entertainment has evolved from simple projections to vast on-demand libraries.
- Curators carefully select films considering diverse passenger tastes, cultural sensitivities, and use data analytics and AI to optimise content and predict viewing trends.
- Despite personal devices' popularity, airlines focus on unique content and immersive experiences to keep passengers engaged.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – The very first screen on board an airplane was a piece of cloth.
In 1921, American airline Aeromarine Airways screened the short silent film Howdy Chicago! to 11 passengers, using a projector firmly anchored in the aisle and a fabric screen strung across the front of the cabin.