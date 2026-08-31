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Who picks the movies you watch at 35,000ft?

Emirates operates the world’s largest in-flight media library, with up to 2,000 movies and 650 TV shows.

SINGAPORE – The very first screen on board an airplane was a piece of cloth.

In 1921, American airline Aeromarine Airways screened the short silent film Howdy Chicago! to 11 passengers, using a projector firmly anchored in the aisle and a fabric screen strung across the front of the cabin.