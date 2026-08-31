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Who picks the movies you watch at 35,000ft?

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Emirates operates the world’s largest in-flight media library with 2,000 movies and 650 TV shows.

Emirates operates the world’s largest in-flight media library, with up to 2,000 movies and 650 TV shows.

PHOTO: EMIRATES

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Sarah Stanley

  • In-flight entertainment has evolved from simple projections to vast on-demand libraries.
  • Curators carefully select films considering diverse passenger tastes, cultural sensitivities, and use data analytics and AI to optimise content and predict viewing trends.
  • Despite personal devices' popularity, airlines focus on unique content and immersive experiences to keep passengers engaged.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – The very first screen on board an airplane was a piece of cloth. 

In 1921, American airline Aeromarine Airways screened the short silent film Howdy Chicago! to 11 passengers, using a projector firmly anchored in the aisle and a fabric screen strung across the front of the cabin. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.