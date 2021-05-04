Whisk yourself away to Germany

The Germans have a word, Fernweh, which means an ache for far-off places.

Travel-starved Singaporeans longing to visit Germany might not be hopping on a plane any time soon - but can certainly follow these tips to experience the land of Beethoven, Heidegger and the Brothers Grimm from Singapore.

• The Goethe-Institut Singapore contributed to this article.

• For more stories on exploring Singapore, go to str.sg/sg-go-where

BREAD, BEER, BRATWURST

"It sells like sliced bread" is a German idiom to describe items that fly off the shelves. It is also a sign the Germans love their bread.

In Singapore, you can get classic sourdough bread and Roggenbrot (rye bread) at Nick Vina Artisan Bakery, which has been operating at Icon Village in Tanjong Pagar since 2011.

Singaporean founder Nick Chua trained in Hanover before bringing back to Singapore the skills of the trade and an 82-year-old mother dough that is still cultured at the bakery.

Authentic bread can also be ordered from Haubis, whose offerings are stocked by various grocers and can be ordered online on RedMart and Amazon too.

For restaurant food, head to Paulaner Brauhaus Singapore, which serves Bavarian fare and has been in Singapore for more than two decades. The three-storey microbrewery and restaurant in Millenia Walk is loved for its sausages, pork knuckles, pretzels and, most famously, its beer.

The most popular classic brews are Helles (lager), Weissbier (wheat beer) and Dunkel (dark beer), with seasonal varieties also available.

Germany's king of vegetables is the white asparagus, in season from April to June.

Paulaner Brauhaus Singapore and restaurants such as Leopold gastrobar (offering Austrian, German and Swiss cuisine) have special white asparagus menus at the moment.

For more German dishes, check out The Lokal in Neil Road, which is Australian, but has a German head chef who sometimes whips up food from his homeland.

Satisfy your dessert cravings with a signature Black Forest cake at the Stuttgart Blackforest Boutique S-Cafe in Scotts Road.

Home cooks looking for German products beyond Haribo gummy bears and Ritter Sport chocolate should head to Huber's Butchery in Dempsey Road and the German Market Place in Bukit Timah Road.

They stock a range of specialities such as cold cuts and quark ("curd"), a soft cheese.

LEARN THE LANGUAGE

German is the most widely spoken mother tongue in the European Union. Why not pick it up by enrolling in language courses at the Goethe-Institut?

The centre in Neil Road also has a multidisciplinary project space for the arts as well as a selection of physical books and learning materials. These are supplemented by the resources on the digital library platform Onleihe, which has more than 35,000 books, audio books, newspapers, magazines and films. Go to goethe.de/ins/sg/en.

Podcasts are another great way to learn more about German culture. Interview series Alles gesagt? has several English episodes and you can also check out the podcast recommendations from Germany's international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (str.sg/Jti6) and travel platform Culture Trip (str.sg/Jtiu).

NETFLIX AND CHILL

Curl up in front of the television or laptop and check out classics such as tragicomedy film Good Bye Lenin! (2003), long-running police drama Tatort (1970 to present) and war film Das Boot (1981).

Do not miss these other recent series that have won critical acclaim - time-travel thriller Dark (2017 to 2020, starring Louis Hofmann), which weaves a tangled web of intrigue around four families in a fictional German town; and Babylon Berlin (2017 to present), a crime drama set in the Weimar Republic replete with corruption and decadence.

CULTURE FROM AFAR

Lovers of Beethoven, Bach and Brahms can look forward to classical music concerts in Singapore.

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra's upcoming online concert A Gift To The Universe, for instance, has a full Bach programme that will be live-streamed on May 21. It will be viewable till June 4, 8pm.

The Berlin Philharmonic, meanwhile, has a digital concert hall (digitalconcerthall.com/en/home) with online programmes. Berlin's Volksbuhne theatre is also streaming some productions online (www.volksbuehne.berlin/en/programm/digital).

HIP GERMAN MUSIC

Marlene Dietrich, Nena and Rammstein will ring a bell among people of a certain vintage.

For a more up-to-date playlist, check out a monthly "popcast" which shines the spotlight on the latest rock, pop, hip-hop and electro music acts from Germany.

Last month's episode, for instance, featured a range of musicians such as Berlin-based Peru-born producer Sofia Kourtesis. The series by the Goethe-Institut and Rundfunk, Bavarian Radio's magazine, is on Apple, Spotify and the centre's website (str.sg/JtiK).

You can also find some German versions of English songs at str.sg/JtiE.

BEHAVE LIKE A GERMAN

• Be on time - in other words, five minutes early.

• Step out into nature and follow your wanderlust. Hiking, or "Wandern" in German, is the most popular outdoor activity in the country.

• Mix yourself an Apfelschorle - a popular soft drink in Germany - by adding apple juice to carbonated mineral water.

• Sneak these nifty words into your dinner table conversation - Schadenfreude (pleasure at the misfortunes of others), Fremdschamen (embarrassment on behalf of someone else) and Geschmacksverirrung (a lapse in good taste).