Can’t decide where to travel next? This experiential-led market lets you ‘try before you buy’

Back at Suntec City on Oct 17 and 18 after a short hiatus, the Klook Travel Fest brings overseas markets to life with immersive zones, custom itineraries, flash deals and $30,000 in prizes

Head down to Klook Travel Fest 2026 and make your next trip feel a little more real before it is even booked. Photo taken during the Klook Travel Fest 2024.

Choosing where to go next is often the hardest part of planning a trip. Klook Travel Fest, returning to Suntec City, Atrium (Towers 1 and 2) on Oct 17 and 18, makes it easier by letting you test-drive your options first.

Styled as the ‘Flee Market’ – an experiential travel showcase modelled after local street markets around the world – this year’s event features dedicated zones for Japan, China, South-east Asia and Australia. Visitors can explore the festival with the Klook Travel Fest Passport, a digital stamp rally that rewards them for completing challenges across different market stops.

According to Klook’s Travel Pulse study, Asia-Pacific travellers are prioritising experiences over material purchases, even while keeping an eye on budgets. Designed specifically around this trend, the festival pairs interactive experiences with more than $300 in potential savings, one-for-one and 50 per cent off flash deals, including attractions like Universal Studios Japan and Shanghai Disneyland.

Here is a look inside what each market zone has to offer:

Let’s Go Japan: Train games, market stalls and take-home plans

Stepping into the Japan zone feels like wandering through an authentic and local seafood market. Hotel recommendations are whimsically stacked like fresh market produce, while regional trip plans line the stalls – letting you map out Tokyo, Osaka or Hokkaido, to name a few, as easily as picking up groceries.

Test your timing at a sushi-train reflex game to stop a Japanese bullet train.

Play the ‘Klook It’ Challenge by popping on a pair of Sony noise-cancelling headphones and guessing how many times ‘Klook It’ plays in the original jingle created by Singaporean artist Benjamin Kheng.

Take home printed regional itineraries to turn upcoming holiday ideas into actual bookings.

Discover China: Hanfu dress-up and China travel experts

Trading market stalls for a lantern-lit food street, the China zone set-up relies on visual spectacle and tailored advice. You can try on traditional hanfu outfits for photos before sitting down at a mock noodle stall for a one-on-one travel consultation.

Collect a free photo strip in full hanfu outfit when you make any same-day booking on Klook (excludes the booking of the free Klook Travel Fest Entrance Pass and other complimentary experiences).

Pose with a larger-than-life hotpot , complete with foam and plush versions of familiar ingredients such as prawns, meat rolls and vegetables for a playful family photo opportunity.

Get a personalised travel itinerary built around your travel style by sitting down with a Klook China travel expert.

Explore the best of China, from regional specialities and highlights to Klook deals, travel tips and trip essentials.

Welcome to South-east Asia: Local games and free drinks

Designed for fuss-free, nearby getaways across Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, this vibrant zone keeps things fast and fun with carnival-style stops and instant rewards.

Pilot your cable car past cloudy potholes to Ba Na Hills, then test your aim by tossing beanbags at landmarks across the Vietnam map.

Flash your free entry ticket to enjoy a complimentary drink and receive shopping vouchers.

Pick up postcards of each country’s top experiences to take home.

G’Day! Australia: Vintage van coffee and road trip routes

Channelling an authentic Australian farmers’ market, this corner targets road-trippers wanting to go beyond the usual Sydney-Melbourne routes.

Redeem a free coffee from a vintage Kombi van once you’ve completed the challenges in the Klook Travel Fest passport.

Discover self-drive itineraries and off-the-beaten-track routes mapped out for your upcoming Aussie holiday.

Exclusive deals await visitors of the Klook Travel Fest. Photo taken during the Klook Travel Fest 2024. PHOTO: KLOOK

Whether you are ready to book on the spot or just gathering inspiration, visitors who make a booking of $600 or more over the weekend will stand a chance to win prizes worth up to $30,000 in the lucky draw, 1 million yuu points, flight tickets to Tokyo and many more. Plus, the first 150 visitors each day will receive a free Klook Travel Fest goodie bag, with selected bags containing Golden Ticket prizes.

Ready-made itinerary guides are also free to take home for anyone still deciding on their next destination.

Klook Travel Fest 2026 runs from Oct 17 to 18 at Suntec City, Atrium (Tower 1 and 2). Admission via the Klook Travel Fest entrance pass is free. Get your entrance pass on Klook.