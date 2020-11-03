Where to stay

Yotelair

The lounge at Yotelair is the perfect spot to linger over a cuppa or tap erratically on the laptop, distracted by the inspiring 24-hour view of the Rain Vortex waterfall.

Poised at the edge of the indoor forest, the lounge is like my personal alcove, more so because the airport hotel is discreetly embedded in Jewel and just steps away from the verdant terraces of the Shiseido Forest Valley.

The little lounge makes up for my window-less room, a Premium Queen Cabin. After the initial unease, I start checking out the unconventional design.

The pristine white rooms at Yotelair are designed like plushly compact first-class airline cabins, and I have a space-saving SmartBed that reclines flat for bedtime.

My suitcase fits neatly into a slot by the bed, delighting my inner Marie Kondo.

I set up a nifty workstation with the pull-out writing desk and folding stool.

The mantra of the United Kingdom-based Yotel hotel group is that guests have everything they need and nothing that they don't.

No mini bar, safe or even a wardrobe in my cabin, for instance. But I have two hangers, enough for an overnight stay.

The bathroom is generously sized, however, since transit passengers prioritise rinsing off any jet-lag or crankiness under a rain shower, I imagine. I like the Urban Skincare shower gel, enriched by coriander oil.

The room is suffused with Yotel's signature ultra-violet glow. Though quirky, it is somehow also uplifting. Flip the switch for white light.

Wi-Fi is blazingly fast in the technology-driven hotel, where I have two service robots at my beck and call. Yoji and Airabella trundle up with water and witticisms.

I call the concierge for a nail cutter, which they do not have, but would I like a towel or amenities?

A few minutes later, my phone rings and Airabella instructs me to meet her at my cabin door.

"I may not be a genie but I can make your wishes come true,'' she intones while I retrieve my drink from her purple-hued hatch.

Importantly, the room, or cabin in Yotelair-speak, is sound-proof unlike many hotels, where I am often prematurely roused from sleep by luggage roller-coasting along corridors.

Yotelair, after all, is a niche property serving mainly transit passengers who need their sleep and book minimum four-hour slots.

Staycationers have found their way here too.

YOTELAIR SINGAPORE CHANGI AIRPORT

WHERE Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, 04-280 INFO bit.ly/3oNmrJf ROOMS 130 RATES An overnight stay starts at $109. Included are perks like Canopy Park and Canopy Bridge tickets, as well as a complimentary drink at Perch. Daylet stays start at $75 for four hours.

Families spending the day in Jewel have booked rooms for kids or elderly members to rest, while Westies like the novelty of an East Coast staycation.

For pandemic staycays, Yotelair is a sanitised bubble with robots and contactless check-in.

Though the hotel is bubble-wrapped inside Jewel, it still feels like a getaway.

Hot tip: Steps away from Yotelair is a quiet link bridge that overlooks the resplendent Shiseido Forest Valley. The hotel is a launch-pad for late-night or dawn walks.

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

I finally chill at the pool outside my room, just before checking out. After two days of intense exploration at Jewel, I am lulled by the vision of aquamarine water and the clusters of palms submerged in planters.

In this sunken courtyard, I gaze at the clouds drifting overhead. That's when it dawns on me that I have not seen a plane flying for two days, though I am at the airport. The empty sky is a sign of pandemic times.

Still, the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, restful and stylish, is an escape from anxiety.

Its design is contemporary Asia, with stylised frangipani motifs on the facade. Rest on seats shaped like papaya slices. Tropical-fruit furniture are vibrant splashes in a darkened lobby. The subdued lighting lets transit guests, fresh off the borderless world of planes, move into a restful mode at the hotel lodged in Terminal 3.

CROWNE PLAZA CHANGI AIRPORT

WHERE Singapore Changi Airport, 75 Airport Blvd, 01-01 INFO bit.ly/3mWf3tF ROOMS 563 RATES My Stay, Shop, Play package starts at $220. It includes one night in a Premier Room, a la carte breakfast, admission to Jewel's Canopy Park and parking.

The Crowne Plaza's identity as an airport hotel is evident everywhere. I check in at the same time as a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight crew and we stick to separate safely-distanced paths to the lobby. Air crew also have their own lifts to rooms on designated floors.

Before the pandemic, international plane geeks would ask for specific runway rooms to spend hours watching planes lift off and land at one of the world's busiest airports.

Now, guests like me can still spy airliners at the viewing galleries in Terminals 1 and 3. I pop into Terminal 3 for partially blocked views of grounded planes, and it is dispiriting. To think we once regarded travel as a birthright.

It is uplifting, however, the moment I step onto the link bridge between Terminal 3 and Crowne Plaza to Jewel, with its indoor waterfall, fantasy gardens, retail, dining and play zones.

Jewel is a destination of many dimensions, and the hotel adds to that experience. Mine is the Stay, Shop, Play room package that includes a ticket for the attractions at Jewel's Canopy Park. The hotel is also close to the new Jurassic Mile, which I visit after my late check-out.

Crowne Plaza has been named the Skytrax World's Best Airport Hotel for six successive years. There are nearly 60 Crowne Plaza properties in airports like Amsterdam's Schiphol and Paris' Charles de Gaulle. These airport stays are designed for business travellers' work and play. I suppose I am a variation of a business traveller during my one-night stay.

My Premier King Pool View room is awash in a calm palette of neutral colours. There is a huge desk and a bath tub.

The room and the fabulous courtyard-pool put me in a resort frame of mind, even as I have city amenities for my work.

I imagine business travellers and even staycationers may be rushed, always trying to do more. So fuel up with breakfast at Azur in the hotel, where I order laksa and latte with a QR code.

My pace had been non-stop, but ending my 48 hours at a pool soothes away the sensory overload, which is what any stimulating journey needs. I am picturing a saner return here. Hot tip: Buffer time for the pool and plan playtime at Jewel.

• Both staycations were hosted by the hotels. For more staycation reviews in the Suite Life weekly series, go to str.sg/SuiteLife