What to pack in your travel first-aid kit

If you are travelling and do not want to rely on strangers for immediate help, consider packing some items such as chemical cold packs or a quality torch.

The man who got off the train ahead of me collapsed, his eyebrow splitting open as he hit the concrete. Blood dripped onto his suit. His wife gasped. “I’m supposed to be going to the theatre,” he mumbled.

Part of my job as a bouncer and security guard is serving as an emergency medical worker to fights, fires and accidents. Automatically telling fellow commuters to back up, I reached for the portable first-aid kit in my tactical vest. Then remembered I was off-duty.