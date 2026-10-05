What to pack in your travel first-aid kit
George Bass
- Carry candy or sugar for quick energy boosts during diabetic emergencies or to comfort younger travellers.
- Include instant ice packs, strong adhesive plasters, hemostatic gauze, and emergency bandages to treat wounds and control bleeding effectively.
- Pack a quality flashlight, trauma shears or multi-tools, and consider a portable defibrillator for serious emergencies, especially in remote areas.
AI generated
The man who got off the train ahead of me collapsed, his eyebrow splitting open as he hit the concrete. Blood dripped onto his suit. His wife gasped. “I’m supposed to be going to the theatre,” he mumbled.
Part of my job as a bouncer and security guard is serving as an emergency medical worker to fights, fires and accidents. Automatically telling fellow commuters to back up, I reached for the portable first-aid kit in my tactical vest. Then remembered I was off-duty.