What to eat in Kunming: Savoury cocktails, wild mushrooms and China’s version of prosciutto ham

KUNMING – “Are you in Yunnan? It’s my favourite province in China!”, a friend exclaimed when he learnt where I was.

It was the start of my trip, but I could already understand his enthusiasm. The south-western province is renowned for many things that draw visitors to China: breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage and my favourite pu’er tea, to name a few.