Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Now Boarding

What to eat in Kunming: Savoury cocktails, wild mushrooms and China’s version of prosciutto ham

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Yeo Sam Jo

Follow topic:

KUNMING – “Are you in Yunnan? It’s my favourite province in China!”, a friend exclaimed when he learnt where I was.

It was the start of my trip, but I could already understand his enthusiasm. The south-western province is renowned for many things that draw visitors to China: breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage and my favourite pu’er tea, to name a few.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.