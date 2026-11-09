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What to do in Nagano beyond skiing: Explore Matsumoto’s food, forests and a lakeside retreat

There are charms in Nagano beyond skiing – thick toast at Tearoom Koide, Yamabe’s rolling vineyards and daybreak balloon rides.

NAGANO, Japan – Inside Tearoom Koide, a historic kissaten in Matsumoto, we are waiting for our thick-cut toast and coffee when our conversation drifts to the city’s 19 public wells.

“I use Aoi no Ido well water daily for coffee. This water makes everything delicious,” says Daisuke Kasai. He is the founder of Sankayou, a Matsumoto-based travel agency specialising in customised trips in Nagano and the Northern Japan Alps.