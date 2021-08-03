Wellness resorts eye 'long Covid' treatments as moneymaker

To beat "long Covid", the version of the virus where symptoms persist for over 12 weeks, you can use the same tactics that help overcome the flu: Stay well rested, guzzle clear fluids and hope for the best.

Or you can pay US$3,500 (S$4,740) to have a therapist cake a paste of turmeric, galangal and kaffir lime on your chest, cover it with an alcohol-doused towel, and set it all on fire.

This traditional Ya-Pao detoxification therapy, used for centuries in Thailand, is believed to balance the wind, water and fire elements in the body. It reportedly helps to alleviate long Covid symptoms such as inflammation and cough.

Ya-Pao is one of the treatments offered as part of the Covid-19 Health Rejuvenating package at RAKxa, a medical spa resort outside Bangkok. It is one of at least a half-dozen wellness resorts around the world aiming to capitalise on the medical aftermath of Covid-19.

The market is surprisingly large. A recent study by Britain's Office of National Statistics found that 13.7 per cent of its 20,000 respondents, all of whom had tested positive for Covid-19, still felt symptoms after three months.

"We're learning more about long Covid every day," says Dr Kristin Englund, an infectious disease specialist at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. As the virus can affect almost every organ in the human body, she says, long Covid can present in many different ways.

Almost all her patients experience fatigue, but other symptoms include shortness of breath with exertion, dizziness, concentration difficulties, constipation and intolerance to heat and cold.

More serious issues such as diabetes and kidney damage may, in some cases, prove deadly even months after the initial infection.

With long Covid manifesting itself in a variety of forms, treating it is a clinical conundrum.

"If there is one consensus, it's that there is no 'magic pill'," Dr Englund says.

The absence of clear guidance from physicians has opened the opportunity for medical spas and wellness resorts to offer options, often with locally inspired or high-tech modalities that are either unproven in clinical settings or overlooked by Western medicine.

The question is whether people will shell out for it - many require week-long commitments and going halfway around the globe.

RAKxa medical director Narinthorn Surasinthon, a regenerative medicine physician at Bangkok's Bumrungrad Hospital, focuses on the respiratory system.

Over the three-day programme, he and his team have patients inhale concentrated oxygen in a hyperbaric chamber, take intravenous blood ozone infusions and do chest muscle-strengthening exercises.

The goal is to restore lung capacity. "Respiratory issues are some of the most common manifestations of long Covid," he says. He includes Pranayama breathing exercises, acupuncture and Thai traditional medicine to aid blood circulation and relieve discomfort.

Other resorts are doing it differently. The SHA Wellness Clinic on the Spanish coast between Malaga and Valencia unveiled a seven-day Post-Covid-19 programme in May.

Treatments are tailored. Those with musculoskeletal issues, for instance, can get a combination of Watsu therapy - think underwater shiatsu massage - and reflexology. Those with psychological effects may receive a "brain photobiomodulation" session that claims to stimulate and regenerate brain cells with low-level lasers and coaching in Pranayama breathing.

Rates start at around US$3,000, accommodation is an additional US$400 a night.

Lanserhof Tegernsee in the Bavarian Alps is a go-to spot for oligarchs and top models looking to detox, destress or shed some weight. Its team of doctors and dieticians is looking at the gut for a possible long Covid cure.

Guests at its US$10,000 seven-day Covid-19 Programme will get individual treatment schedules based on their symptoms. These could include bowel cleansing, energy therapy, lymphatic drainage treatments and cryotherapy.

Every programme is based on the strict diet plan of the late Austrian physician Franz Xaver Mayr, well known for drawing attention to gut health. Using a combination of intermittent fasting, colonics, Epsom salts and alkaline-rich food, the programme aims to rid the gut of old debris to revitalise the immune system.

"Long Covid is a silent inflammation reaction," says Lanserhof medical director Benedetto-Reisch. "Fasting has a regulating effect on those processes."

Although long Covid is a novel phenomenon, the isolated symptoms are not. Treatments for brain fog and respiratory problems have been a mainstay in wellness brochures for decades.

This allowed wellness resorts to launch their Covid-19 recovery programmes swiftly, without the need for new specialists or equipment. Lanserhof's Covid-19 recovery programme made its debut in May last year, even before long Covid was added to the dictionary.

Ms Frances Geoghegan, managing director of the London-based wellness travel agency Healing Holidays, says she has received as many as 50 weekly inquiries since February from people trying to address issues that have arisen as a result of Covid-19.

The combination of alternative and conventional medicine at wellness resorts is especially attractive to consumers, she says.

RAKxa's Dr Narinthorn says: "It's not just the medical treatments people are after. They're looking for a combination of everything: healthy food, personal care and exercise programmes to aid rehabilitation. You won't find that in a regular hospital."

