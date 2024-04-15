Welcome to the future: Passport-free borders, AI influencers and space tourism

SINGAPORE – The age of Jetsons-style travel is here – there are passenger flights to outer space and your face is your passport.

Technological advancements – think automation and tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI) – have been seamlessly integrated into daily life, propelling the world into an era of revolutionised travel.

Mr Jonathan Tong, senior vice-president of airlines for South-east Asia, India and Greater China at travel tech firm Amadeus, says the Covid-19 pandemic played a vital role in some of the developments in the travel industry.

“The pandemic accelerated the use of biometrics because we needed to be touchless at that time,” he says. “Since then, travel has rebounded like crazy. Initially, we all assumed that it was just pent-up demand for travel, but it’s still continuing to go up.”

Around the world and at home, air travel has been on a steady incline to pre-pandemic levels and beyond, signalling that travel remains an integral part of people’s lives.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) reports handling 58.9 million passengers in 2023 – 86 per cent of 2019 numbers – and is hopeful about a full recovery by 2024.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the most rapid growth among all regions, with an estimated total of over four billion in passenger traffic in 2040, according to the International Air Transport Association’s (Iata) Global Outlook for Air Transport report, published in December 2023.

This will account for more than half of 2040’s global passenger demand and Singapore, as an air hub in the region, is poised to feel the impact of the increase.

To that end, the industry is developing solutions to handle the load coming its way.

Mr Chan Chong Yang, managing director of Asean and Greater China at data analytics company Qlik, says most travellers’ vexations boil down to inefficiency.

“Some of the challenges faced are delays or long waits at the airport, and that causes a lot of frustration. There’s also the issue of overcrowding and traffic congestion at tourist hot spots,” he says.

The 2023 Iata Global Passenger survey found that the top three pain points about airport processes were baggage collection, border control and security.

The survey – conducted with 8,000 respondents across 200 countries – also revealed that the top priorities for travel were convenience and speed.

A future where your face is your passport

In August 2006, Singapore introduced biometric passports – a move that has made travel simpler and faster.

From the second half of 2024, it will be the first country in the world to push the boundaries of biometrics with passport-free departures at Changi Airport.