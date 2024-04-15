Welcome to the future: Passport-free borders, AI influencers and space tourism

SINGAPORE – The age of Jetsons-style travel is here – there are passenger flights to outer space and your face is your passport.
Technological advancements – think automation and tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI) – have been seamlessly integrated into daily life, propelling the world into an era of revolutionised travel.
Mr Jonathan Tong, senior vice-president of airlines for South-east Asia, India and Greater China at travel tech firm Amadeus, says the Covid-19 pandemic played a vital role in some of the developments in the travel industry.
“The pandemic accelerated the use of biometrics because we needed to be touchless at that time,” he says. “Since then, travel has rebounded like crazy. Initially, we all assumed that it was just pent-up demand for travel, but it’s still continuing to go up.”
Around the world and at home, air travel has been on a steady incline to pre-pandemic levels and beyond, signalling that travel remains an integral part of people’s lives.
Changi Airport Group (CAG) reports handling 58.9 million passengers in 2023 – 86 per cent of 2019 numbers – and is hopeful about a full recovery by 2024.
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the most rapid growth among all regions, with an estimated total of over four billion in passenger traffic in 2040, according to the International Air Transport Association’s (Iata) Global Outlook for Air Transport report, published in December 2023.
This will account for more than half of 2040’s global passenger demand and Singapore, as an air hub in the region, is poised to feel the impact of the increase.
To that end, the industry is developing solutions to handle the load coming its way.
Mr Chan Chong Yang, managing director of Asean and Greater China at data analytics company Qlik, says most travellers’ vexations boil down to inefficiency.
“Some of the challenges faced are delays or long waits at the airport, and that causes a lot of frustration. There’s also the issue of overcrowding and traffic congestion at tourist hot spots,” he says.
The 2023 Iata Global Passenger survey found that the top three pain points about airport processes were baggage collection, border control and security.
The survey – conducted with 8,000 respondents across 200 countries – also revealed that the top priorities for travel were convenience and speed.
A future where your face is your passport
In August 2006, Singapore introduced biometric passports – a move that has made travel simpler and faster.
From the second half of 2024, it will be the first country in the world to push the boundaries of biometrics with passport-free departures at Changi Airport.
An end-to-end biometric-enabled process will reduce the need for passengers to repeatedly present travel documents at various automated touchpoints, such as bag-drop, immigration and boarding, says a CAG spokesperson.
Experts to whom The Straits Times spoke concur that passport-free borders are just the tipping point for biometric authentication, which would ideally allow travellers to move from immigration to their destination and accommodation without stopping.
Checking in at hotels, picking up rented cars and making payments could be done via one’s smartphone.
But Amadeus’ Mr Tong says that more needs to be done before such possibilities become a reality.
“Before we see this frictionless journey happening, industry players like airlines, hotels, airports and border control authorities need to coalesce and string all these processes together,” he says.
Mr Tim Ferris, global head of travel and transport at augmented-identity firm Idemia, adds that one of the main challenges of implementing biometric travel solutions is balancing efficiency with security.
Idemia’s biometric technology has been in place at Changi Airport terminals since 2017 to facilitate automated clearances and shorten the queueing process.
“We’ve got a lot of passengers coming through Changi Airport, so we have to think about how we can move them through immigration seamlessly while also maintaining safety and security, and we’re often working with a largely fixed infrastructure,” he says.
While adoption rates for biometric technology vary from country to country, Mr Ferris is certain that Singaporean travellers will continue to benefit from being ahead of the curve.
He says: “It’s only going to get better and more seamless in Singapore. But when travellers head elsewhere, they will need to go through a different clearance process, and that’s always going to be part of this innovative journey to make a trip as smooth as possible.”
Pilotless aircraft poised for take-off
Pilotless planes, too, are becoming a reality.
Passenger-carrying drones debuted in the 2010s in the form of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, otherwise known as flying taxis.
They are lightweight, can produce zero carbon emissions and have an average range of about 80km, which can cover a flight from Singapore to some neighbouring cities in Malaysia and Indonesia.
American financial institution JPMorgan predicts that the eVTOL market will be worth $1 trillion by 2040, and developers are cashing in on the projection.
On March 7, aviation giant Airbus revealed its full electric prototype of its eVTOL CityAirBus NextGen during an event at its test facility in Donauworth, Germany. The aircraft will be ready for its maiden flight in the later part of 2024.
Just a month later on April 7, Guangzhou-based urban air mobility tech company EHang announced it was given the green light to start production of its eVTOL vehicle by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.
EHang is the first in the world to achieve a production certification in advanced air mobility (AAM) – a significant milestone in aviation’s foray into a new frontier.
Self-flying jets could ferry passengers from as soon as 2040, with the first unmanned cargo aircraft projected to enter civil airspace from 2025, according to Forbes. Trials are under way around the world.
In February, American autonomous aviation start-up Xwing was awarded military approval by the United States Air Force after successfully completing a pilotless cargo mission using a civil-registered Cessna plane configured with Xwing’s technology.
But the largest hurdle to cross is that of public confidence.
Conducted in March 2020, an online survey by American software company Ansys, with more than 16,000 respondents from various countries, found that 86 per cent had reservations about flying in autonomous planes.
The top three concerns were technology failure, in-air issues and the safety of the take-off phase.
Though such perceptions may change over time with enough testing and evaluation, pilotless aircraft may be ready for flight long before the majority of the population is.
Space tourism: To infinity and beyond
On April 30, 2001, American businessman Dennis Tito became the first space tourist, after a successful suborbital trip to the International Space Station (ISS). He reportedly spent US$20 million (S$27.2 million) for the eight-day trip.
Today, space companies like Virgin Galactic and SpaceX bring out-of-this-world experiences one step closer to mankind.
American billionaire Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin works with Nasa and other space agencies to make habitable structures outside the planet.
In 2021, it announced a commercial destination project called Orbital Reef, a mixed-use business park located roughly 400km above Earth to be used for commercial space activities and space tourism.
It is still under development, though Nasa released an update in March announcing that the infrastructure passed four key milestones that would determine its ability to support human life.
While still a niche and expensive holiday, a spaceflight – once available only to astronauts – is now a travel option for those who can afford it.
Home-grown luxury travel agency Intriq Journey offers a space tourism package in partnership with Virgin Galactic, which started commercial space flights in June 2023.
For US$600,000, interested travellers can go on a 90-minute trip to space, hitting apogee at around 90km from Earth, where the view promises to be breathtaking.
The cost also includes a five-day pre-flight training programme – where guests will train in zero gravitational force and high gravitational force environments – luxury accommodation for the duration of training, and an Astronaut Community membership that offers access to exclusive activities like conferences and talks.
Since publicising the package in July 2023, two Singaporeans have signed up and are awaiting their spaceflight date from Virgin Galactic.
Ms Elle Low, marketing manager at Intriq Journey, says this once-in-a-lifetime trip is particularly attractive for seasoned travellers with deep pockets.
She adds: “At the end of the day, these experiences are no longer as far-fetched as we thought. While space travel is still very niche, even for those who can afford it, it’s now more of a reality than a dream.”
AI extends into all aspects of travel
Personalisation and customisation are becoming increasingly popular demands in travel, characteristic of younger travellers who attach their identity to experiences.
For travellers who prefer to explore the world more intentionally, AI-driven tools have the potential to help.
Itinerary planners like Booking.com’s AI Trip Planner and Expedia’s Project Explorer feature can curate trips based on options like budget and personal interests within seconds.
AI is also powering a new generation of online influencers, who can capitalise on their roles to create so-called authentic digital content to inspire travel in others.
These virtual travel influencers, complete with personality traits and backstories, are posting AI-generated photos and videos about their holidays in Barcelona, Tokyo and other exciting destinations on social media for all to see.
At first glance, social media users might mistake such content for any other travel post because of how realistic the details are.
Their captions, written in an unassuming manner, also mimic that of human influencers, making content more relatable and engaging.
The lines are blurring but, upon closer inspection, there is an air-brushed quality about AI-generated influencers and their surroundings that gives away their lack of humanness.
There will also be an indication that they are AI influencers on their social media profile’s bio.
Ms Liza Quddoos, director of communications at Cenizaro Hotels & Resorts, says AI influencers are reshaping the digital marketing landscape.
“These virtual characters possess realistic appearances programmed with the ability to simulate human interaction and are able to seamlessly integrate brand messages into their digital narrative with affiliate links,” she adds.
Cenizaro Hotels & Resorts, in collaboration with German boutique AI consultancy Bracai, launched its own AI personality, Sena, in April. She has since posted about her experiences in Bintan on Instagram (@sena.zaro).
In March, Qatar Airways debuted its second-generation AI-powered cabin crew, Sama 2.0, making it the world’s first airline to develop a virtual cabin crew to assist passengers in curating travel experiences.
Sama, which means “sky” in Arabic, will reside in Qatar Airways’ digital platform QVerse, as well as the airlines’ app.
AI is also being introduced on the security front.
In November 2023, CAG announced that it was trialling a smart solution in Terminal 3 called the Automated Prohibited Items Detection System, which uses AI and machine learning to streamline the security screening process.
A CAG spokesperson says the system also helps users to optimise the deployment of manpower resources and is a promising decision-support tool for security screeners. The trial has concluded and is being evaluated by security regulators.
Data analytics company Qlik has worked with the Singapore Tourism Board to create the Singapore Tourism Analytics Network (Stan), a publicly accessible bank of tourism statistics available since 2019.
Qlik’s Mr Chan explains that the use of AI alongside data analytics allows the company to observe tourism trends and make predictions about consumer behaviour, economic conditions, the weather and more.
Data on waiting times at airport immigration counters and baggage claim, for instance, can help the company to identify problem areas.
Mr Chan thinks AI will not only save time and improve processes, but also bring about revolutionary change in the industry with AI travel planning.
He says: “I think what’s going to happen in the near future is that AI will know all your personal preferences and data, and it will plan your entire trip for you – from completing visa applications to picking the best flight and hotel options.
“With your trip data, airports will also be able to anticipate your arrival and plan for the most seamless route to your next location. I think it will make for a more enjoyable journey that we can look forward to in years to come.”