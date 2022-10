KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Duck into a bar hidden behind a hole-in-the-wall shopfront. Tuck into punchy assam laksa from a famous hawker stall in an alley. Sip cocktails made with South-east Asian ingredients and dine on local fare in a botanical-themed restaurant.

Do all this and more in Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown, a buzzy, gentrified area similar to Keong Saik in Singapore.