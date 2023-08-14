Weekend Trip: More than a foodie haven, Ipoh has immersive concerts, cool cocktails and adventure

One might not expect to hear the melodious, if not ominous, strains of The Phantom Of The Opera performed by world-class musicians in a condominium-cum-resort in sleepy Ipoh. Nor the familiar classics by great composers Tchaikovsky, Puccini and Pachelbel.

But here I am, delighted by the music of Swan Lake, O Mio Babbino Caro and Canon In D by the Selangor Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of its music director and conductor Eugene Pook.

Malaysian singer Asyraf Farhan Adi Zairi also makes an appearance with some of his hits.

But the real star of the show is the remarkable setting for this night of music.

A ‘sensurround’ experience