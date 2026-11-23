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Road test: Six items under $35 that may make your economy flight more comfortable

Inflatable seat cushions and portable footrests are among the things that could make your next economy flight a more comfortable one.

SINGAPORE – Airlines are constantly improving their cabin products, but despite their best efforts, flying in economy is rarely comfortable.

Space remains a constraint, with airlines having to strike a balance between improving passenger comfort and maximising seating capacity to remain profitable.