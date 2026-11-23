Road test: Six items under $35 that may make your economy flight more comfortable
- The article tests six travel accessories under $35 that can improve economy-class comfort on flights.
- Inflatable cushions, a legrest, a headrest eye mask, a foot hammock and compression socks each help with back pain, sleep or circulation.
- Various airlines are also upgrading economy seats, but cramped cabins still make these low-cost items useful for many travellers.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Airlines are constantly improving their cabin products, but despite their best efforts, flying in economy is rarely comfortable.
Space remains a constraint, with airlines having to strike a balance between improving passenger comfort and maximising seating capacity to remain profitable.
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