Watch out for sharks along the East Coast of the United States

WASHINGTON • Sun lotion, insect repellent and the Sharktivity app are this summer's must-have beach accessories along the East Coast of the United States as human-shark encounters increase.

Ironically, conservation wins for vulnerable species might be behind the unfortunate uptick, say experts, while there might also be a link to climate as the apex predators' prey move to new waters.

Every summer, great whites move up the Atlantic coast of the US, towards New England, their number peaking between August and October.

"There's a general increase in the population that we think is the population rebounding after being protected," said Mr Gregory Skomal, a senior fisheries scientist for the state of Massachusetts.

Around 300 of the animals, the world's largest known fish, have been tagged over the years, with roughly a hundred or so passing through the waters around Cape Cod every year.

The iconic movie Jaws (1975) was shot in this region and the creatures are a major tourism draw, adorning baseball caps and T-shirts. On the flipside, however, there have already been temporary beach closures this year after confirmed sightings close to shore.

A major part of the reason is their main prey, seals, are also rebounding due to increased protections.

Enter the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity app, which was developed with input from Massachusetts wildlife officials to provide information on shark sightings from researchers, safety officials and user reports.

On the tourist beaches of Long Island, half a dozen shark bites have already come to light, after three years of none at all.

Here, great whites are less likely to be the culprits than other species of shark that operate in the region, in particular, tiger sharks, sand tiger sharks and bull sharks.

The global level remains steady at around 75 shark attacks recorded each year, said Mr Gavin Naylor, director of a research programme on sharks at the University of Florida.

This follows a brief drop to around 60 during the two first years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Annual global deaths are around five. In the past 20 years, only two deaths have been reported in the US. But in the future, it is reasonable to think that the number of victims will increase.

"We are going to get more fatalities. There are more white sharks, the probability is going to increase," said Mr Naylor, even though the trend is not yet statistically significant.

Sharks are far from the bloodthirsty beasts sometimes portrayed in movies.

Studies have shown that they can mistake surfers or swimmers for their usual prey - notably white sharks, which have rather poor eyesight. "With so many people on a global scale in the water, if sharks preferred to feed and prey upon humans, we would have tens of thousands of attacks each year," said Mr Skomal.

With climate change, the expert expects that the increase in ocean temperatures will gradually lengthen the season during which sharks are present in the northern US.

So what can be done to limit the risks? People should download the Sharktivity app to track sightings.

"Another thing we tell people is just to be aware of your surroundings," said Mr Nick Whitney, a senior scientist at the New England Aquarium

Look around for birds flying around schools of baitfish, for example.

Do not swim alone, stick to areas with mobile phone coverage, and if bitten, the real danger is bleeding out, so it is important to get to shore and control the bleeding until help arrives.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE