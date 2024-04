LOS ANGELES – Luxury travel is booming. As the travel industry continues to rebound post-pandemic, the high-end sector has flourished even as rising costs of living price out the less affluent.

Valued at US$1.67 trillion (S$2.3 trillion) in 2022, the global luxury travel market is expected to grow to US$3.7 trillion by 2032, according to a November 2023 report by market research firm Spherical Insights & Consulting.