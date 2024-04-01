Two-in-one holidays: More travelling to compete in hybrid fitness events overseas

SINGAPORE – In the fitness industry, where new fads emerge constantly, the latest buzzword is “hybrid training”.
Gyms offering this form of training have popped up all over Singapore, with many enthusiasts travelling overseas to take part in races.
