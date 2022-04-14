Make refundable hotel bookings and pack like a pro: Travel hacks for your next trip

If you are an early visitor to newly reopened destinations, you may be able to book luxury properties for a fraction of their original price.

In Bali, a pool villa at a luxury resort could be had for about $220 a night, which was about a quarter of what it used to cost.

In Thailand, Mr Aaron Wong, 33, paid $305 a night at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, a five-star hotel that used to cost almost double that amount before the pandemic. He had travelled to the Thai capital in January, two months after the country welcomed its first quarantine-free tourists.

If you are booking your next vacation, you can bag discounts with these tips.

