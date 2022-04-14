Make refundable hotel bookings and pack like a pro: Travel hacks for your next trip

Go prepared with these travel hacks that will help you save more and travel smarter. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – Planning your first trip abroad since the pandemic? 

Get prepared with these travel hacks that will help you save more, travel smarter and make the most of your long-awaited holiday.

Low-priced Bali villas and luxury Bangkok hotel rooms, attraction discounts and good deals

Tourists enjoy the sunset at Canggu beach in Bali, Indonesia, on Dec 2, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS

If you are an early visitor to newly reopened destinations, you may be able to book luxury properties for a fraction of their original price.

In Bali, a pool villa at a luxury resort could be had for about $220 a night, which was about a quarter of what it used to cost.

In Thailand, Mr Aaron Wong, 33, paid $305 a night at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, a five-star hotel that used to cost almost double that amount before the pandemic. He had travelled to the Thai capital in January, two months after the country welcomed its first quarantine-free tourists.

If you are booking your next vacation, you can bag discounts with these tips.

READ MORE HERE

Pro tips for 2022 pandemic journeys

Pandemic journeys are possible with proper precautions and pro tips. PHOTOS: JOHN TAN

The tourism realm is still evolving, with health rules spinning faster than people can grasp. 

Still, travellers are hoping to explore the world this year. 

Pandemic journeys are possible with proper precautions and pro tips gleaned from a trip that has lasted four months so far. Here’s what you should do.

READ MORE HERE

Catch flights, not Covid-19: How to pack smart and stay safe

ART kits, masks, credit cards and a tablet or laptop are among the items one should pack when heading for a trip. ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO

Need tips on how to pack smart, breeze through customs and stay safe through your holiday?

Take along throat spray or mouth gargle containing the active ingredient povidone-iodine, which reduces the volume of Covid-19 particles in the throat. This can enhance your protection against the virus, especially in crowded areas such as airports or malls.

According to a National University Health System study done in 2020, using a povidone-iodine throat spray thrice a day is more effective in reducing Covid-19 infections than taking vitamin C.

Here are other essential items you should consider as well as a handy pre-trip checklist.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top