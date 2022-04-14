Make refundable hotel bookings and pack like a pro: Travel hacks for your next trip

SINGAPORE – Planning your first trip abroad since the pandemic?
Get prepared with these travel hacks that will help you save more, travel smarter and make the most of your long-awaited holiday.
Low-priced Bali villas and luxury Bangkok hotel rooms, attraction discounts and good deals
If you are an early visitor to newly reopened destinations, you may be able to book luxury properties for a fraction of their original price.
In Bali, a pool villa at a luxury resort could be had for about $220 a night, which was about a quarter of what it used to cost.
In Thailand, Mr Aaron Wong, 33, paid $305 a night at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, a five-star hotel that used to cost almost double that amount before the pandemic. He had travelled to the Thai capital in January, two months after the country welcomed its first quarantine-free tourists.
If you are booking your next vacation, you can bag discounts with these tips.
Pro tips for 2022 pandemic journeys
The tourism realm is still evolving, with health rules spinning faster than people can grasp.
Still, travellers are hoping to explore the world this year.
Pandemic journeys are possible with proper precautions and pro tips gleaned from a trip that has lasted four months so far. Here’s what you should do.
Catch flights, not Covid-19: How to pack smart and stay safe
Need tips on how to pack smart, breeze through customs and stay safe through your holiday?
Take along throat spray or mouth gargle containing the active ingredient povidone-iodine, which reduces the volume of Covid-19 particles in the throat. This can enhance your protection against the virus, especially in crowded areas such as airports or malls.
According to a National University Health System study done in 2020, using a povidone-iodine throat spray thrice a day is more effective in reducing Covid-19 infections than taking vitamin C.
Here are other essential items you should consider as well as a handy pre-trip checklist.