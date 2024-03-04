Travel news: AirAsia launches new Singapore-India routes via fly-through service

SINGAPORE – Budget carrier AirAsia will launch new routes to the Indian cities of Jaipur, Visakhapatnam and Ahmedabad with its fly-through service in Kuala Lumpur (KL), with flights taking off between April 21 and May 1.

AirAsia operates flights from Singapore to 15 cities in India, including New Delhi, Amritsar and Kochi, via a fly-through service in KL or Bangkok.

The fly-through service involves a transit at either KL International Airport or Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, but passengers will not have to collect or recheck in their baggage.

India is one of the world’s fastest growing air travel markets, with Singapore Airlines flying to several Indian cities at frequencies matching or exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

In 2023, Singapore received 1.1 million Indian tourists, making India the fifth largest tourist-generating country, after Indonesia, China, Malaysia and Australia.

Mr Logan Velaitham, chief executive of AirAsia Singapore, says: “The expansion of the Indian market stands as one of our core focuses as a group this year, driven by popular demand. Through our Fly-Thru service, we seamlessly connect travellers from Singapore to India and vice versa, bolstering arrivals into Changi Airport.”