Training day

A student practising at the Bullfighting School in the Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain. Open since 1931, the venue can seat 23,000, making it the largest arena in the country. Besides the bullring, the building also houses a museum that displays, among other artefacts, the attire worn by bullfighters, as well as posters.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
While bullfighting remains a popular tourist draw for Spain, animal rights groups have called for its ban, arguing that it is a cruel and outdated sport. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has halted bullfighting for now.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
