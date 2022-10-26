Overnight stays and enjoying homemade cuisine: How to travel like a local in Europe

Europe as a travel destination is the passport to famous sights, amazing scenery, vibrant cultural activities, and a wide variety of delicious cuisines.
Oftentimes, the best way to create and retain vivid memories is to live like a local, instead of just ticking items off your bucket list and focusing on Instagram-worthy shots.
However, unless you have friends there to show you around, going to where the locals frequent takes a fair amount of research. The must-dos include itinerary planning as well as booking of hotel rooms and inter-city train rides – a kill-joy before you even head to the airport. This can get extremely draining for those working full-time jobs and have other commitments to take care of.
With Trafalgar tours, all that groundwork is done for you. The company, which was founded in 1947 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland, has opened borders for holidaymakers, with over 300 trips to more than 70 countries across six continents.
It is also the anchor brand of The Travel Corporation, a family-owned travel company with award winning hospitality and travel brands and over 100 years of expertise in the travel industry.
All itineraries are specially planned to offer stress-free escapades with a local touch, so that travellers can experience native hospitality, get perks such as special tours that let you skip queues to attractions, and still take in the famous sights from the Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom, to the Sagrada Familia in Spain and the Colosseum in Italy.
There are options for solo travellers, women-only tours and even custom packages for large groups of 10 or more. There is no age limit, although the minimum age to join a tour is five. Whether you are planning to go solo, or with friends or family, you are sure to find something.
Stay with locals for an authentic experience
How often would you get the opportunity to stay with a local, talk to the person and find out more about his or her home city?
With Trafalgar, you can. All tours include a Be My Guest experience where travellers get to connect with locals and learn about them and their culture through a meal. Some experiences also include an overnight homestay with a local and activities together.
For instance, at Lake Maggiore, Italy, travellers take a private boat for a dinner with the Cinque family in Villa Toscanini, a hideaway of the famous 19th century musician Arturo Toscanini. In Seville, join the Morillo family at their farm to learn how olive oil is produced and sample it straight from the source.
Experience the luxury of royals
What makes Europe such an interesting destination is its storied history. Throughout the centuries from the Middle Ages to the early modern period and imperialism, European history was shaped by various monarchs and their reigns, the rise and fall of cities and countless bloody wars.
Much of their legacies live on in the castles and palaces across Europe in capital cities or preserved medieval towns.
Get the chance to step back in time on a tour of Imperial Europe that will take you across central Europe. The journey starts in the Bavarian capital of Munich, famous for its Oktoberfest celebrations and beer halls. Along the way, stopover in the beautifully preserved medieval town of Regensburg, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Germany. Then, get up close to the gothic and baroque architecture of the churches and state buildings while exploring the quaint old towns of Prague, Bratislava, and Budapest.
Take the opportunity to indulge in the culture of the Austrian capital of Vienna, which is known for its rich history of music and art. You will also get a chance to visit Salzburg, most known for the setting of The Sound of Music film and birthplace of Mozart.
Exclusive perks without paying extra
Trafalgar tours also come with access to attractions without having to wait in line, and exclusive tours with an experienced guide so that you can learn more about the place. Getting to these places usually requires you to camp online to make reservations in advance or fork out an extra fee for a guide.
Learn about the rich history of religions in southern Spain with the Spanish Wonder tour. It includes guided tours with local specialists to iconic sites such as Seville’s Alcazar, the Mosque of the Caliphs in Córdoba, and the magnificent Alhambra palace in Granada.
If you prefer the charm of Italy, the Best of Italy tour also includes a special tour of the Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel – getting an insight into the lives of the infamous Medici family of Florence – and also learn about the impact caused by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in Pompeii with a local specialist.
Not forgetting the best sights and hidden gems
Of course, no trip to Europe is complete without experiencing some iconic attractions in person. Walk in the footsteps of gladiators at the Colosseum, marvel at the towering Sagrada Familia in Barcelona that has been in construction for over 144 years, and have your breath taken away at the top of some of the tallest mountains in the Swiss Alps.
Trafalgar’s itineraries also include lesser-known spots that are equally beautiful, as well as optional side trips to enrich your experience.
For instance, in Italy, you will get to visit the country’s second and third largest lakes, Lake Maggiore and Lake Como, which are highly popular among Europeans for a weekend getaway surrounded by beautiful scenery.
In Britain, complete your experience at the Lake District with an optional cruise or steam train ride. The full Britain and Ireland tour also includes stops at Kilkenny, a well-preserved medieval town in Ireland, as well as a ferry ride from Ireland to the historic Welsh capital of Cardiff.
For those who would like to venture more off the beaten track, Trafalgar also offers tours to the far east of Europe and western Asia, such as Georgia and Armenia. Straddling the intersection of east and west, the two former Silk Road countries have a unique history and culture. Here, learn about the eastern orthodox history while marvelling at the ruggedness of the Caucasus mountains.
Ready for your European adventure? Visit Trafalgar for more details on their 2023 itineraries and choose from hundreds of guaranteed departures. Book online or contact Trafalgar at +65 6922 5950 or +65 8121 6065 (Whatsapp only) for exclusive deals.