Overnight stays and enjoying homemade cuisine: How to travel like a local in Europe

Europe as a travel destination is the passport to famous sights, amazing scenery, vibrant cultural activities, and a wide variety of delicious cuisines.

Oftentimes, the best way to create and retain vivid memories is to live like a local, instead of just ticking items off your bucket list and focusing on Instagram-worthy shots.

However, unless you have friends there to show you around, going to where the locals frequent takes a fair amount of research. The must-dos include itinerary planning as well as booking of hotel rooms and inter-city train rides – a kill-joy before you even head to the airport. This can get extremely draining for those working full-time jobs and have other commitments to take care of.

With Trafalgar tours, all that groundwork is done for you. The company, which was founded in 1947 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland, has opened borders for holidaymakers, with over 300 trips to more than 70 countries across six continents.

It is also the anchor brand of The Travel Corporation, a family-owned travel company with award winning hospitality and travel brands and over 100 years of expertise in the travel industry.

All itineraries are specially planned to offer stress-free escapades with a local touch, so that travellers can experience native hospitality, get perks such as special tours that let you skip queues to attractions, and still take in the famous sights from the Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom, to the Sagrada Familia in Spain and the Colosseum in Italy.

There are options for solo travellers, women-only tours and even custom packages for large groups of 10 or more. There is no age limit, although the minimum age to join a tour is five. Whether you are planning to go solo, or with friends or family, you are sure to find something.

Stay with locals for an authentic experience

How often would you get the opportunity to stay with a local, talk to the person and find out more about his or her home city?

With Trafalgar, you can. All tours include a Be My Guest experience where travellers get to connect with locals and learn about them and their culture through a meal. Some experiences also include an overnight homestay with a local and activities together.