Tradition in the balance

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Trained ducks are used for fishing on Hongze Lake Wetland, a traditional way that is slowly losing its allure among local people. Nonetheless, a Chinese who is known only as Mr Zhou is still doing it the way his ancestors did, hoping to attract more visitors to the wetland – a safe habitat for hundreds of thousands of migratory birds to live through the winter – by keeping the tradition alive. 

