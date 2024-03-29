Picnics on a cliff, breakfast with lions and plunging down canyons: Your adrenaline-pumping holiday awaits

Like an endlessly tilting kaleidoscope, Australia reveals a different facet of itself on every trip, rewarding new and repeat visitors with unforgettable experiences.
Its exhilarating diversity and unusual richness are spread out across every state in a vibrant tapestry of stunning outback landscapes, decadent dishes, unique World Heritage Sites and pristine beaches.
Looking for your next outdoor adventure? Add some of these pulsating experiences to your itinerary.
Take in the Blue Mountains from every angle in New South Wales
When it comes to providing something for everyone, the Blue Mountains cannot be beat. A 90-minute drive from Sydney, this destination is known for its soaring sandstone ridges, like its iconic Three Sister rock formation, which is best viewed from Echo Point Lookout.
This is also a good starting point for many great walks. Tour companies can offer varied experiences such as climbing sandstone cliffs, abseiling into hidden canyons or descending into the bush to observe the rich biodiversity of the region. There are also kid-friendly canyons for little adventurers. You can also tackle the area through its rugged mountain biking trails with the help of fully guided e-bike tours such as Blue Mountains Biking Adventure which has options suitable for both beginner and intermediate riders.
Otherwise, Scenic World offers unparalleled aboveground views of the Blue Mountains landscape via its cableways. The carriages glide between cliff tops to show off views of ancient ravines and rainforest canopy. Top tip: Climb through the roof of a cableway and take in views of the sun setting over the Jamison valley.
The adventure does not end when night falls, because that is the time to embark on an exhilarating canyon tour to spot glow worms and fireflies. Get close to these fascinating creatures at a viewing area for a magical lights display and learn about their life-cycles and interesting behaviours during an interactive talk.
Amp up on the enchantment in the Australian Capital Territory
Few capitals can boast of a setting like Canberra, which is nestled among alpine mountains, rushing rivers and vast bushland. The best way to appreciate it: A ride in a hot air balloon offering you a magical experience of floating above a waking city or flying through a balloon-filled sky – which happens during the Canberra Balloon Spectacular every March.
Cyclists can explore Lake Burley Griffin through a scenic 35km path and those who prefer to take it easy can do the same via a sunset cruise. Alternatively, you can also hire a mountain bike to take on 50km of famous world-class trails at Stromlo Forest Park.
Animal lovers must make time for the five-star Jamala Wildlife Lodge. This award-winning luxury lodge is set within the grounds of the National Zoo and Aquarium, which means guests enjoy extended encounters with the animals. Love bears, lions and tigers? Booking a Jungle Bungalow means only glass will separate you from these magnificent creatures as you climb into your bed or bath. Reserving the Giraffe Treehouse ensures views of the giant ruminants from your balcony, while taking up the Ushaka Lodge gives you monkeys on your terrace and sharks in your living room.
Outdoor enthusiasts should venture out of the city to Corin Forest, a secluded mountain retreat 45 minutes from Canberra, nestled in the Tidbinbilla Mountains. This year-round escape offers Canberra's exclusive snow experience in winter. Dive into skiing or snowboarding lessons, enjoy tobogganing, and engage in playful snowball fights. Then head indoors to the rustic lodge to cosy up with a hot chocolate by the fire.
Venture off the beaten path in Victoria
Southern Victoria usually gets the lion’s share of attention thanks to Melbourne and the Great Ocean Road, but those who like the path less travelled should head north instead into the Victorian High Country because of its breathtaking panoramas of mountains and rivers, lakes and valleys.
A good place to start your exploration is Mount Buffalo, about 60km south east of Wangaratta, which is a three-hour drive from Melbourne.
Enjoy Nature’s best at this spectacular “island in the sky”, with plant species found nowhere else on earth. Walk through snow gum forests, and hike to granite tors and sheer cliffs, before checking out the views at The Horn, the highest point on Mount Buffalo. Summer means swimming and kayaking at Lake Catani, while winter heralds hours of cross-country skiing, tobogganing and snowshoe rambling in Dingo Dell or Cresta Valley.
Thrill-seekers can check out tour companies such as Adventure Guides Australia to learn to abseil at Mount Buffalo Gorge or book a caving session to explore the underground river, which will take them through holes, waterfalls and rapids to a spectacular granite boulder infill cave studded with glow worms.
Another not-to-be-missed activity – private picnicking on a cliff. Operators such as Bright Adventure Company can arrange for an unforgettable experience on a private ledge suspended 300m above the valley floor. Enjoy an unrivalled view of the sunrise as you savour a meal crafted out of local produce.
Angle for that adrenaline high in Tasmania
Adventure seems to beckon at every corner of the Australian island state of Tasmania, especially at Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park, set within the World Heritage-listed Tasmanian Wilderness area.
There are many ways to experience this region – the most leisurely involves taking a scenic helicopter ride or joining a guide for a walk inside the national park. The latter is best done at night as many of the local animals are nocturnal. Get ready to meet wombats, pademelons, wallabies, quolls and Tasmanian devils as you stroll the boardwalks after dark.
Turn up the adventure dial by touring the area on horseback, meandering through forests of eucalyptus and myrtle trees to reach the button grasslands of Speeler Plain, while enjoying views of Cradle Mountain, Barn Bluff and Mount Roland.
Hit the maximum adrenaline setting by exploring Cradle Mountain through its canyons. At Dove Canyon, you will find yourself jumping, sliding, abseiling and ziplining across a rocky landscape marked by features such as Laundry Chute – a 10m natural slide that shoots you out of a cave into an outdoor pool, and Petrifying Falls, a waterfall that roars out of a hidden canyon before plunging 30m down.
Savour scrumptious seafood in South Australia
Eyre Peninsula is a wind-swept peninsula located west of Adelaide, which has been dubbed Australia’s “seafood frontier” because of the sheer variety on offer here – like green-lipped abalone, scallops, prawns, oysters and tuna.
One of the best ways to enjoy this area is to go on the Seafood Frontier Road Trip, which promises a treat for your tastebuds even as it provides richly experiential opportunities you will not get anywhere else.
Think witnessing the annual migration of giant cuttlefish in Whyalla, cage-diving with great whites in Port Lincoln, snorkelling with sea lions and dolphins in Baird Bay and slurping some of the best oysters in the world in Coffin Bay. For the latter, head to 1802 Oyster Bar, an award-winning restaurant known for its waterfront views and the freshest seafood.
Away from the coast, you can experience the rugged wilderness of South Australia by going on a wildlife safari and staying in a bush camp. Gawler Ranges Safaris takes you through an extraordinary range of stunning outback settings, which showcase the beautiful contrast between red sands, blue skies and the glittering white salt crystals of Lake Gairdner.
When dusk falls, set up for a night of glorious glamping at Kangaluna Camp in the Mallee Region. Settle into a luxury safari tent or a “swagon”, a renovated covered wagon with a swag bed. Star-gazing is a must here under these vast, celestial skies – marvel at Saturn, Jupiter, the moon and various constellations through the eight-inch computer controlled telescope at the camp.
Wade along the longest reef in Western Australia
While the Great Barrier Reef is the world’s largest, many forget that the Ningaloo Reef is the world’s longest fringing one, a UNESCO World Heritage site and the only place in the world where whale sharks swim up close to the coast.
It is certainly a good reason to leave the familiar environs of Perth for Exmouth, up north on the Coral Coast. Operators such as Ningaloo Discovery Tours deliver an all-inclusive, ECO certified experience swimming with whale sharks along the reef. You will discover vibrant coral and vivid tropical fish, along with majestic manta rays, humpback whales, turtles, dolphins and dugongs.
Apart from whale swims, the companies also organise snorkel tours and sunset sails on luxury catamarans. Plan your trip between late April and early July to make sure you get to experience a magical encounter with these majestic marine animals.
Turn the fun level up to 10 in Australia’s Top End
The balmy weather and down-to-earth locals might make Darwin seem laidback but the capital of the Northern Territory actually delivers high on the excitement scale.
At Crocodylus Park, you can get up close to different crocodiles, as you feed speedy freshwater species and cute saltwater babies. You can also hop aboard a Jumping Crocodile cruise to go out on to a croc-infested lagoon where you can watch these reptiles lunge out of the water to reach the tasty morsels dangling overhead, in a splashing display of strength.
At the buzzing waterfront, adventure continues at the Wave Lagoon where different waves are generated every 20 minutes, or at Aqua Park, where you can bounce, slide and scramble your way through a floating obstacle course.
Get the big picture of this state by embarking on a safari day tour of the Litchfield region. You will enjoy a bird’s eye view of scenic floodplains by helicopter, and the chance to observe native wildlife by boat as you cruise through river channels.
Enthusiasts will be glad to discover that Darwin’s Harbour and the surrounding Mary River Wetlands boast some of the best fishing in the world. Land-based recreational fishing farms, such as Barramundi Adventures Darwin, offers both harbour and remote fishing charters for different skill levels, allowing everyone to enjoy the thrill of catching the iconic Top End barramundi.
Hail a whale on the humpback highway in Queensland
The Great Barrier Reef is truly one of the world’s most astonishing natural treasures, but its sheer size can make it hard for visitors to know where to start. Many tackle its northern end, but insiders know that it is the Southern Great Barrier Reef that has the private islands, ancient caves and a bay that the whales particularly like to play in.
Humpback whales travel between Australia and Antarctica twice a year for breeding and feeding in a massive migration, utilising routes along the Australian coast which have been dubbed “humpback highways”. The one along the east coast brings them up to the Southern Great Barrier Reef, in particular Hervey Bay, known as the whale-watching capital of the world because the large mammals like to stop here for ten days to rest and play before heading back down south to the Antarctic.
Otherwise, delve into geological history through a tour of Cathedral Cave or Capricorn Caves. Or do some island hopping: Head to Great Keppel for its pristine beaches, Heron for its nesting turtles, and Lady Elliot for its manta rays. If you have fantasised about your very own private retreat, check out Pumpkin Island, which can be rented in its entirety for yourself or your group.
