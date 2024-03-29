Picnics on a cliff, breakfast with lions and plunging down canyons: Your adrenaline-pumping holiday awaits

Like an endlessly tilting kaleidoscope, Australia reveals a different facet of itself on every trip, rewarding new and repeat visitors with unforgettable experiences.

Its exhilarating diversity and unusual richness are spread out across every state in a vibrant tapestry of stunning outback landscapes, decadent dishes, unique World Heritage Sites and pristine beaches.

Looking for your next outdoor adventure? Add some of these pulsating experiences to your itinerary.