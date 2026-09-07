Top things to do in Cheung Chau, Hong Kong’s bun-loving island

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Cheung Chau Bun Festival features a Bun Scrambling Competition where athletes climb a tower covered in 9,000 plastic buns to grab as many as possible.

HONG KONG – It is snowing buns on Cheung Chau, an outlying island in Hong Kong’s south-west.

9,000 plastic buns cover a 14-metre tower. A flurry of glistening white buns rains down on the crowd as athletes race up the tower to grab as many as possible. Upbeat music pounds in the background, making the spectacle feel like a video game brawl.