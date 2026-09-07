Top things to do in Cheung Chau, Hong Kong’s bun-loving island
Lara Eviota
- Cheung Chau Bun Festival features a Bun Scrambling Competition where athletes climb a tower covered in 9,000 plastic buns to grab as many as possible.
- The festival includes a Piu Sik parade with children in costumes, local troupes, and traditional performances said to drive out evil spirits.
- Visitors can join peace bun making workshops, enjoy fresh seafood on Seafood Street, and explore the car-free island's beaches, temples, and hiking trails.
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HONG KONG – It is snowing buns on Cheung Chau, an outlying island in Hong Kong’s south-west.
9,000 plastic buns cover a 14-metre tower. A flurry of glistening white buns rains down on the crowd as athletes race up the tower to grab as many as possible. Upbeat music pounds in the background, making the spectacle feel like a video game brawl.