Straitstimes.com header logo

Top things to do in Cheung Chau, Hong Kong’s bun-loving island

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Cheung Chau Bun Festival features a Bun Scrambling Competition where athletes climb a tower covered in 9,000 plastic buns to grab as many as possible.

Cheung Chau Bun Festival features a Bun Scrambling Competition where athletes climb a tower covered in 9,000 plastic buns to grab as many as possible.

PHOTO: HONG KONG TOURISM BOARD

Lara Eviota

  • Cheung Chau Bun Festival features a Bun Scrambling Competition where athletes climb a tower covered in 9,000 plastic buns to grab as many as possible.
  • The festival includes a Piu Sik parade with children in costumes, local troupes, and traditional performances said to drive out evil spirits.
  • Visitors can join peace bun making workshops, enjoy fresh seafood on Seafood Street, and explore the car-free island's beaches, temples, and hiking trails.

AI generated

HONG KONG – It is snowing buns on Cheung Chau, an outlying island in Hong Kong’s south-west.

9,000 plastic buns cover a 14-metre tower. A flurry of glistening white buns rains down on the crowd as athletes race up the tower to grab as many as possible. Upbeat music pounds in the background, making the spectacle feel like a video game brawl.

See more on

Tourism

Hong Kong

Travel and leisure

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.