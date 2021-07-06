For Subscribers
Tokyo guns for fun
Foreign spectators for the Tokyo Olympics may be barred, but Japan has rolled out new attractions to boost its appeal when border restrictions lift
From a Guinness World Record-certified life-size mobile Gundam robot to the itsy-bitsy inhabitants of a pint-sized world, there are plenty of new and upcoming attractions awaiting travellers to Tokyo.
This is despite Covid-19 having twice thrown a spanner into Japan's hopes for a tourism bonanza year, beginning with the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games last year.