Two Moscow-based companies dominate the space tours at the Russian-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Vegitel (str.sg/3Uhd) offers superior accommodation within Baikonur town, but it means more daily travel back and forth as the activities are held mostly in the Cosmodrome, 45 minutes away. In addition, its tour package costs almost €1,000 more than that of adventure specialist Best Russian Tour (str.sg/3UhP), which uses the newly refurbished army-owned hotel in the spaceport.