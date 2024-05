SWITZERLAND – “Huat ah!” shouted my parents excitedly, hoping to win the top prize of 27.8 million Swiss francs (S$41.4 million) after buying their first Swiss Lotto in Lucerne, a picturesque town famous for its mediaeval Chapel Bridge in central Switzerland.

This was one of many memorable moments of my trip in Europe with my parents, brother, sister and her family of four in December 2023.