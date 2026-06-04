For him, Tasmania’s raw beauty exceeded every expectation – and just a short flight away, neighbouring Victoria offers a different but equally irresistible allure

At Bay of Fires, Kok Chuen Chiat experienced Tasmania at its wildest and most beautiful.

Some places you hear about for years before you finally get there. For Kok Chuen Chiat, Tasmania was one of them – and when he made the trip in 2023, during a break from his master’s degree in Melbourne, it did not disappoint.

Tucked just below mainland Australia, Tasmania is a small island state where ancient wilderness has been left largely intact.

“I’d heard so much about its landscapes,” shares the pastor, 54. “And I have to say that it still exceeded all my expectations.”

His trip took him around the island, from Hobart up the east coast to Launceston and Stanley in the north, before heading down to Cradle Mountain.

Every stop had its own charm, but it was the east coast that left the strongest impression. The Wineglass Bay lookout boasts one of the most photographed views in the country – a near-perfect crescent of turquoise water cradled by granite peaks – while further up, the Bicheno Blowhole sends seawater shooting skyward with each incoming wave.

But nothing quite prepared Kok for the Bay of Fires, which stretches along the northeast coast from Binalong Beach to Larapuna.

“It is without doubt the most beautiful stretch of coastline I have ever seen in my life,” he says, captivated by its crystalline waters, dazzling white sand and rocks streaked with bright orange lichen. “The vivid colours made a huge impression on me, and the diversity of the landscape was remarkable.”

For many visitors, Tasmania’s greatest appeal lies in its raw and unspoilt landscapes. But beyond its natural beauty, travellers will also discover some of the freshest produce, intimate luxury stays and a rich sense of history. And for those ready to venture further, Victoria is just a short flight away.

Cradle Mountain and Freycinet: Tasmania’s great outdoors

Tasmania’s reputation for unspoilt beauty is well-deserved, and nowhere captures it better than the Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park .

Set within UNESCO’s Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, this iconic landscape of jagged peaks, glacial lakes and ancient rainforest showcases nature at its most dramatic. There is even a chance to spot the iconic Tasmanian devil – the world’s largest carnivorous marsupial, found only in Tasmania.

Best of all, it offers everything from gentle boardwalk strolls to full-day alpine hikes, meaning both casual walkers and serious hikers are well catered for.

Luxury meets wilderness at Freycinet Lodge where curved glass pavilions and outdoor tubs boast sweeping views of Coles Bay. PHOTOS: FREYCINET LODGE/FACEBOOK

If you love being surrounded by nature but prefer not to camp, Freycinet Lodge offers an appealing alternative – comfortable cabins with wildlife and trails right at your doorstep. Guests can choose from a range of accommodation styles, though you probably won’t regret booking the coastal pavilion. These architectural pods boast curved glass, warm timber interiors and outdoor tubs, all designed to maximise space, privacy and panoramic views of Coles Bay.

Hobart and Launceston: Markets, dining and the Southern Lights

Hobart’s Salamanca Market is one of Tasmania’s most beloved experiences, drawing about one million visitors a year.

Wander through more than 350 stalls offering everything from hand-worked glass and artisanal cheeses to leather goods and Tasmanian timber. Sample the famous honey and whisky before grabbing coffee and a pastry.

Tasmania’s famous Salamanca Market pairs artisanal produce and local crafts with the backdrop of historic Georgian warehouses. PHOTO: SALAMANCA MARKET/FACEBOOK

Visitors can also admire the handsome Georgian warehouses that backdrop the market, before taking a short walk to Battery Point, a suburb filled with even more heritage architecture, from charming cottages to Georgian homes and colonial mansions.

Further north, Launceston’s status as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy comes alive at Stillwater Restaurant , where river views set the scene for leisurely dining centred on local produce. Expect dishes featuring Tasmanian scallops, juicy quail and Cape Grim beef, paired with cool-climate wines from some of the state’s leading wine producers.

The Sea to Sky Night Cruise offers a uniquely Tasmanian evening of seafood dining, starlit skies and aurora spotting. PHOTOS: TASMANIAN WILD SEAFOOD EXPERIENCE/FACEBOOK

Tasmania’s magic continues well after sunset through experiences like the Sea to Sky Night Cruise . Newly launched by tour operator Tasmanian Wild Seafood Experience, this luxury catamaran journey takes passengers from Hobart through the pristine D’Entrecasteaux Channel to witness the aurora australis, also known as the Southern Lights, while spotting dolphins and whales along the way.

Alongside First Nations storytelling and starlit skies, guests are treated to a comforting spread of local fare – think warm cider, hot soup, apple cake and an array of seafood favourites including scallop pie.

On your way to Tasmania, neighbouring Victoria is a convenient stop less than two hours away. It offers a different kind of allure – one shaped by cosmopolitan city life, acclaimed dining and easy access to dramatic natural landscapes.

Melbourne’s magic: Street art, sustainable stays and famous croissants

Victoria’s appeal begins in Melbourne, where neighbourhoods like Fitzroy buzz with colourful laneways, independent boutiques and celebrated cafe culture – a striking contrast to Tasmania’s quiet wilderness.

The mix of record shops, indie bookstores and artisanal markets also makes for a fabulous day out for retail therapy. Not into shopping? Fitzroy’s wealth of laneway street art, with its bright colours and large murals, still makes it well worth a visit.

Foodies also know that Fitzroy is the original home of the globally famous croissant from Lune Croissanterie. Regularly ranked among the best in the world and described as “technically perfect”, these croissants often have people lining up before the shop opens.

At Lune Croissanterie, buttery signature croissants, twice-baked almond pastries and lemon curd cruffins have earned cult status. PHOTO: LUNE CROISSANTERIE/FACEBOOK

This year, Lune successfully opened its fourth store in Melbourne. Located on Lonsdale Street, Maxi Lune clocks in at 418 sq m and features a glass-walled “cube” capable of producing 6,000 pastries daily. Wondering what to order? The signature croissants, twice-baked almond croissants and lemon curd “cruffins” are reason enough to return.

Down by the Yarra River, 1 Hotel Melbourne is quickly becoming one of the city’s standout stays with its signature blend of sophisticated luxury and sustainable design. You will appreciate its structure – beautifully salvaged from a maritime warehouse – as well as the yoga mat, cork roller and plants in the room.

Take a dip in the indoor pool, grab a drink at The Upstairs speakeasy or stroll through the newly opened park filled with native trees and flowers right outside.

Regional Victoria: Mountains and snow adventures

For mountain lovers, the Grampians National Park offers dramatic sandstone ranges, sweeping lookouts and vast bushland in western Victoria. The area is also home to a significant collection of Aboriginal rock art, as well as native wildlife species like kangaroos, emus and cockatoos.

Base yourself in Halls Gap – the heart of the Grampians – and unwind from a day of hiking with some cool-climate Shiraz and regional produce.

Snowshoe walks, skiing trails and toboggan slopes make Lake Mountain Alpine Resort one of Victoria’s best winter escapes for families. PHOTO: LAKE MOUNTAIN ALPINE RESORT

If you are visiting in winter, continue the outdoor adventure at Lake Mountain Alpine Resort , just two hours from Melbourne. One of Victoria’s most accessible alpine escapes, it offers everything from tobogganing and snow play to snowshoe walks and more than 35km of cross-country skiing trails.

Plan your Australian itinerary today and make more magical memories. Visit australia.com for great deals and travel ideas.



In partnership with Tourism Australia