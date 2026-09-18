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These European cities say they have too many tourists. Why are their airports growing?

Athens’ international airport will increase its capacity from 26 million to 40 million passengers a year after an ongoing expansion.

Outside the Santa Lucia train station in Venice this summer, officers equipped with QR scanners stopped visitors to make sure they had paid the day-tripper fee intended to curb overtourism.

Yet, just miles away, construction was underway on an expansion at Marco Polo Airport, which will eventually serve 20 million passengers a year, up from 11.6 million.