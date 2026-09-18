These European cities say they have too many tourists. Why are their airports growing?
Lisa Abend
- European cities like Venice and Barcelona face overtourism while their airports expand to handle growing passenger numbers, creating a conflict between local and national authorities.
- Airport expansions aim to modernise facilities and meet travel demand, but local governments struggle to control tourists and housing issues, as flight regulation remains with central governments.
- Airport growth also raises climate concerns, with expansions risking surpassing carbon budgets and sparking protests focused on sustainability and residents' quality of life.
AI generated
Outside the Santa Lucia train station in Venice this summer, officers equipped with QR scanners stopped visitors to make sure they had paid the day-tripper fee intended to curb overtourism.
Yet, just miles away, construction was underway on an expansion at Marco Polo Airport, which will eventually serve 20 million passengers a year, up from 11.6 million.