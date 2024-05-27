These days, butlers are fresh-faced, well-dressed and by his employers’ side all the time

BRITAIN – In the bucolic Cotswolds region, the arrival of summer is typically marked by a migration. Specifically, the return of a rarefied group to grand country houses in counties such as Oxfordshire or Gloucestershire, where preparations begin for a season of hosting guests at picnics, luncheons and events like the Chelsea Flower Show, the Royal Ascot horse races and “the tennis” – shorthand for a Centre Court box at Wimbledon.

Owners of those country estates – possibly the richest 1 per cent of the 1 per cent – of course do not handle such preparations themselves. These are relegated to butlers, whose job, like for others associated with the lifestyles of the ultra-wealthy, has evolved.

As personal assistants have been rebranded as executive assistants and childcare providers as executive nannies, butlering has become a career that involves not only polishing silver and folding napkins, but also lifestyle management.

The modern butler – also known as, wait for it, an executive butler – is still in most cases a man. But he is no longer a grandfatherly type in morning trousers who stays in the background, if not out of sight. More likely, he is fresh-faced, wears a lounge suit with a Charvet tie and is by his employers’ side whether they are at home or not.

“They’re like a private maitre d’ now,” said Mr Nicky Haslam, 84, a British interior designer and social fixture. “In the old days, the butler was in the house all the time. Now, if the family is on their yacht, the butler goes with them.”

This was not the case as recently as the 1990s, when butlers for the most part reflected the archetype popularised by characters like Hudson, from the TV show Upstairs, Downstairs (1971 to 1975); Carson, from Downton Abbey (2010 to 2015); or Stevens, from Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel The Remains Of The Day.

Among that ilk was Michael Kenneally, a mischievous Irish butler employed for decades by Sir Tatton Sykes, at his country estate, Sledmere, in the county of Yorkshire.

His antics were legendary. If children were visiting, he would sometimes accessorise his formal uniform with a curly-haired wig or glasses with plastic eyeballs on springs. His piece de resistance was riding through the dining room after dinner on a bicycle with a port tray balanced on the handlebars, a trick that was noted in his obituary in The Telegraph.

When he died at age 65 in 1999, his funeral drew a crowd of about 300 people, and he was buried alongside members of the family that had employed him for 40 years. On the headstone marking his grave, the epitaph simply read “The Butler”.

The profession’s evolution in recent decades is a signifier of a societal shift in Britain: What rich people want has changed because who rich people are has changed.

That group’s make-up has shifted from being primarily aristocratic families, the type long associated with traditional butlers, to include a new breed of self-made, high-net-worth individuals who have built fortunes in industries like technology and media, and who see butlers less as part of the furniture and more as a flashy accessory.

Mr Graeme Currie, 53, exemplifies the modern butler, a role that he said requires “sparkle, darling, sparkle.” He has been employed by some of Britain’s highest-profile families and was the head butler for 10 years at Weston Park, an estate in the county of Staffordshire that is the ancestral home of the Earl of Bradford and can now be booked for private events.