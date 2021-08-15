The rail life

Passengers on board the Soller-Puerto de Soller tram and the Palma-Soller train in the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca.
Inaugurated in 1912, the Palma-Soller railway line is one of the oldest routes still in operation in Spain. The wagons and locomotives retain their original designs.
Maintenance and repairs are carried out in the railway's own workshops. The construction of the tram began after the railway line was inaugurated.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 15, 2021, with the headline 'The rail life'. Subscribe
Topics: 