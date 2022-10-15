The Great Migration of wildebeest and zebras in Tanzania

After a pandemic-induced delay of two years, my wife and I finally made it back to the Serengeti in early August, just in time for the wildebeest to traverse the northern end of the Serengeti National Park.

This is part of the Great Migration, the greatest animal show on earth.

The wildebeest migration is a year-long circumnavigation of the Serengeti and Mara ecosystems that has been happening since the dawn of time.

Some two million wildebeest and half a million zebras spend the year running in one 2,000km circle following the rains, so that they can feed on the fresh grass that sprout.

Depending on the time of the year, you can witness 300,000 wildebeest calves being “dropped” or born; wildebeest cantering through open savannah; and, the greatest spectacle of all, the Mara River crossing.

This is when the wildebeest, zebras and gazelles cross the Mara River. Waiting in the river are the biggest crocodiles one has ever seen. Also waiting on the opposite bank are lionesses stalking the exhausted wildebeest.

Up in the marula tree a short distance away, we spy a leopard also biding its time. It is Animal Planet live.

As we start our six-day safari in Tanzania, our single-engine Cessna 206 does a hard bank left, making its approach to the Lamai Serengeti landing strip. Abruptly, we abort our approach and the Cessna pulls back up into the morning sunrise.

That is because, below us, a herd of wildebeest is galloping, actually thundering across the airstrip.

Is a lioness stalking them? Or is this their normal onward journey towards the Mara River? Our hearts are pounding. This is what we have come to see... again. I have savoured this experience some 25 times over the past two decades, and the thrill never ceases.

We finally land and get into our open land cruisers and head to camp. My wife, ever vigilant, hears baboons calling in alarm. Then we spot a coalition of two cheetahs stalking just off the airstrip and understand why the wildebeest were panicked.

We settle into the chic Singita Mara River Tented Camp (US$2,300, or S$3,300, a person a night), which operates only five months each year. It has a “Michelin quality” locally trained chef and an exquisite selection of South African wines.

The next day, at 6am, in the pitch dark of an African morning, we set out in search of the crossing. Fifteen minutes into the drive, we drive straight into a beautiful sunrise. It is cool, the air is crisp, the humidity is low and the morning is invigorating.