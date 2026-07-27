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The family travel boom is reshaping the world’s most romantic resorts

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Multi-generational travel is on the rise and to meet that demand, some traditionally adults-only enclaves are being reimagined to focus on family experiences.

Multi-generational travel is on the rise and, to meet that demand, some traditionally adults-only enclaves are being reimagined to focus on family experiences.

PHOTO: PIXABAY

Classic honeymoon hideaways are increasingly trading romance for family fun. Couples who once escaped to destinations such as Bora Bora, Santorini and the Maldives in search of seclusion are now returning – this time with toddlers, teenagers and even grandparents in tow. 

Multi-generational travel is climbing. With that demand, some traditionally adults-only enclaves are being reimagined to focus on family experiences with the help of direct flights, larger accommodations and immersive activities.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.