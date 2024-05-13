The Conscious Traveller: Kenya on a budget, through the eyes of locals

NAIROBI – “We decided to rob this man at this spot. We didn’t know he was a diplomat. The police got me. I went to prison.”

These are the sobering words of our guide, a former gang member in Nairobi, Kenya’s bustling capital.

Today, the situation is a bit happier, which I learn from a social enterprise called Nai-Nami (nai-nami.com, walking tours from US$45 or S$61).

Marketed as a storytelling tour, Nai-Nami guides lead guests through Nairobi’s notorious downtown, an area with an infamous reputation for violent street crime. Yet, I feel safe during the 2½-hour tour as our group of four explores bus stations and markets, culminating in a meal at a local restaurant.

At times, I wonder if I am being voyeuristic or exploitative as I listen to our guide’s tales of extreme poverty. For instance, he tells us how he began a career as a pickpocket at age nine after his father died and his mother became an alcoholic.

But I take comfort in the fact that proceeds from the tour go to our guides, some of whom grew up on the streets and are former criminals. Today, they lead tours, act as positive role models for the younger members of their community and earn a regular income from the work.

This is a theme that I constantly go back to on a solo two-week trip to Kenya in November 2023. How can I, a privileged tourist, travel as ethically as possible while still working within a reasonable budget?

As much as I enjoy travel, I have always been uncomfortable with the inequality between tourists and locals, especially since many of my trips have been in the developing world. So, I try to make responsible decisions when travelling, such as considering my impact on the environment and community, without being parochial.

The concept of ethical travel is not new. In 1999, the United Nations set out a framework known as the Global Code of Ethics for Tourism, recognising travel as a driver of solidarity and development, and outlining guiding principles across the economic, cultural, social and environmental aspects of tourism.

More recently, a 2024 study by Booking.com shows that three-quarters of respondents want to travel more sustainably over the next 12 months, citing concerns about the impact of tourism on climate change.

In Kenya, making ethical travel decisions such as booking locally run accommodation and tours help me enjoy the trip more as it enables a deeper connection with the place and its people. Here is how I went about it.

1. Do research



Like many travellers, I rely heavily on Google reviews to ascertain the quality of accommodation and activities.

Using keywords such as “ethical” and “sustainable” helps to shortlist places that minimise negative impacts of tourism, such as the exploitation of local communities and overcrowding of delicate ecosystems at wildlife parks.

I glean useful, up-to-date pre-travel advice from talking to locals and other travellers on forums such as Reddit (from local subreddits like r/kenya to more general travel-related communities like r/travel), as well as Facebook groups such as Backpacking Africa.

In fact, it is on the latter that I find Oseki Maasai Mara Camp (osekimaasaimaracamp.com), a safari lodge that consists of clean safari tents equipped with comfortable bedding, generator-powered electricity and hot running water.

Accommodation options in the Mara range from campsites where you pitch your own tent to luxury options that cost four figures a night. With full-board room rates starting at US$72, I find Oseki’s no-frills-yet-comfortable approach refreshing.