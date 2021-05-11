For Subscribers
The art of the staycay
Hotels are getting creative with packages that include anything from an interactive theatre performance to informative and inventive art tours
Walk through the doors of the Raffles Singapore and you step back in time. The 133-year-old hotel is wreathed, as writer Somerset Maugham once declared, in "all the fables of the exotic East".
This sense of an escape into a different universe is complete once I collect my keycard. I am assigned the Joseph Conrad suite, one of 12 Personality Suites named after famous visitors.