The art of the staycay

Hotels are getting creative with packages that include anything from an interactive theatre performance to informative and inventive art tours

The writer on a Treasures Of Raffles staycation (above) and using clues (below) to solve a mystery in the digital theatre production, The Curious Case Of The Missing Peranakan Treasure, at the hotel.
The writer on a Treasures Of Raffles staycation (above) and using clues to solve a mystery in the digital theatre production, The Curious Case Of The Missing Peranakan Treasure, at the hotel.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
The writer on a Treasures Of Raffles staycation (above) and using clues (below) to solve a mystery in the digital theatre production, The Curious Case Of The Missing Peranakan Treasure, at the hotel.
The writer on a Treasures Of Raffles staycation and using clues (above) to solve a mystery in the digital theatre production, The Curious Case Of The Missing Peranakan Treasure, at the hotel.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Artist Ned Kahn's environmental art installation Wind Arbor (above) wraps around Marina Bay Sands' western facade, while Zheng Chongbin's Rising Forest (left) in the hotel's atrium comprises giant ceramic vessels.
Artist Ned Kahn's environmental art installation Wind Arbor (above) wraps around Marina Bay Sands' western facade, while Zheng Chongbin's Rising Forest in the hotel's atrium comprises giant ceramic vessels.ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Artist Ned Kahn's environmental art installation Wind Arbor (above) wraps around Marina Bay Sands' western facade, while Zheng Chongbin's Rising Forest (left) in the hotel's atrium comprises giant ceramic vessels.
Artist Ned Kahn's environmental art installation Wind Arbor wraps around Marina Bay Sands' western facade, while Zheng Chongbin's Rising Forest (above) in the hotel's atrium comprises giant ceramic vessels.ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
A Candlelight series concert is an easy introduction to classical music for newcomers.
A Candlelight series concert is an easy introduction to classical music for newcomers.PHOTO: FEVER
Senior Culture Correspondent
Published: 
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Walk through the doors of the Raffles Singapore and you step back in time. The 133-year-old hotel is wreathed, as writer Somerset Maugham once declared, in "all the fables of the exotic East".

This sense of an escape into a different universe is complete once I collect my keycard. I am assigned the Joseph Conrad suite, one of 12 Personality Suites named after famous visitors.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 11, 2021, with the headline 'The art of the staycay'. Subscribe
Topics: 