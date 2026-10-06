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Teeing off in St Andrews, Scotland, the birthplace of golf

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A golfer in St Andrews, Scotland, in Sept 2026.

A golfer in St Andrews, Scotland, in Sept 2026. In St Andrews, a small seaside village, history and golf intertwine, on and off the famous courses.

PHOTO: OWEN RICHARDS/NYTIMES

John Atwood

  • St Andrews, Scotland, is shown as golf’s historic heart, where the Old Course, New Course and Jubilee Course all carry deep links to history.
  • The writer and his son play the New and Jubilee courses, while local food and pubs add to the trip.
  • The visit also explores St Andrews’ violent past, from martyrs and cathedral ruins to the castle siege.

AI generated

ST ANDREWS, Scotland – Don’t get me wrong – Alexandrina Victoria, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland from 1837 to 1901, was quite the monarch, wielding the sceptre influentially while the British Empire expanded hungrily around the world. For 63 years she rocked the crown hard, all while managing to elude eight – eight! – assassination attempts.

What she didn’t do is play golf.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.