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A golfer in St Andrews, Scotland, in Sept 2026. In St Andrews, a small seaside village, history and golf intertwine, on and off the famous courses.

ST ANDREWS, Scotland – Don’t get me wrong – Alexandrina Victoria, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland from 1837 to 1901, was quite the monarch, wielding the sceptre influentially while the British Empire expanded hungrily around the world. For 63 years she rocked the crown hard, all while managing to elude eight – eight! – assassination attempts.

What she didn’t do is play golf.