Suite Life: Styled like a first-class cabin, airport hotel Yotelair is a launch-pad to explore Jewel

SINGAPORE - The lounge at Yotelair is the perfect spot to linger over a cuppa or tap erratically on the laptop, distracted by the inspiring 24-hour view of the Rain Vortex waterfall.

Poised at the edge of the indoor forest, the lounge is like my personal alcove, more so because the airport hotel is discreetly embedded in Jewel and just steps away from the verdant terraces of the Shiseido Forest Valley.

The little lounge makes up for my window-less room, a Premium Queen Cabin. After the initial unease, I start checking out the unconventional design.

The pristine white rooms at Yotelair are designed like plushly compact first-class airline cabins, and I have a space-saving SmartBed that reclines flat for bedtime.

My suitcase fits neatly into a slot by the bed, delighting my inner Marie Kondo.

I set up a nifty workstation with the pull-out writing desk and folding stool.

The mantra of the United Kingdom-based Yotel hotel group is that guests have everything they need and nothing that they don't.

No mini bar, safe or even a wardrobe in my cabin, for instance. But I have two hangers, enough for an overnight stay.

The bathroom is generously sized, however, since transit passengers prioritise rinsing off any jet-lag or crankiness under a rain shower, I imagine. I like the Urban Skincare shower gel, enriched by coriander oil.

The room is suffused with Yotel's signature ultra-violet glow. Though quirky, it is somehow also uplifting. Flip the switch for white light.

Wi-Fi is blazingly fast in the technology-driven hotel, where I have two service robots at my beck and call. Yoji and Airabella trundle up with water and witticisms.

I call the concierge for a nail cutter, which they do not have, but would I like a towel or amenities?

A few minutes later, my phone rings and Airabella instructs me to meet her at my cabin door.

"I may not be a genie but I can make your wishes come true,'' she intones while I retrieve my drink from her purple-hued hatch.

Importantly, the room, or cabin in Yotelair-speak, is sound-proof unlike many hotels, where I am often prematurely roused from sleep by luggage roller-coasting along corridors.

Yotelair, after all, is a niche property serving mainly transit passengers who need their sleep and book minimum four-hour slots.

Staycationers have found their way here too.

Families spending the day in Jewel have booked rooms for kids or elderly members to rest, while Westies like the novelty of an East Coast staycation.

For pandemic staycays, Yotelair is a sanitised bubble with robots and contactless check-in.

Though the hotel is bubble-wrapped inside Jewel, it still feels like a getaway.

Hot tip: Steps away from Yotelair is a quiet link bridge that overlooks the resplendent Shiseido Forest Valley. The hotel is a launch-pad for late-night or dawn walks.

YOTELAir Singapore Changi Airport

Where: Jewel Changi Aiport, 78 Airport Boulevard, 04-280

Info: bit.ly/3oNmrJf

Rooms: 130

Rates: An overnight stay starts at $109. Included are perks like Canopy Park and Canopy Bridge tickets, as well as a complimentary drink at Perch. Daylet stays start at $75 for four hours.

• This staycation was hosted by the hotel. For more staycation reviews in the Suite Life weekly series, go to str.sg/SuiteLife.