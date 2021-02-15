Suite Life: So much to do with Rasa Sentosa's family adventure package

SINGAPORE - So many staycays, so little time. What makes this hotel special?

Every family has its own holiday routine. The four of us - my husband and me and our two kids - have been perfectly content to do nothing but swim and eat on past staycations.

This time round, there are so many activities included in the overnight Sentosa Family Adventure Package at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa, Singapore, that we can barely fit them in. Try to wrangle an early check-in and a late check-out.

First impressions?

My heart leaps at the sight of coconut trees from the hotel lobby at Sentosa. Am I cheesily overwrought from not having gone on holiday for more than a year? Somehow, similar beach scenes on the Singapore mainland, complete with signs to beware of falling coconuts, don't have the same effect.

The three tiers of blue on the horizon can also be appreciated from the balcony of our hotel room.

The turquoise of the swimming pools is as unchanging as a childhood memory, while the South China Sea switches from sea green to cerulean, as the sky flickers from baby blue to the palest grey. It's the best kind of screen saver.

What are the main attractions?

The staycation package is packed with goodies like tickets to kid-friendly attractions on Sentosa, such as water park HydroDash, outdoor playground Nestopia and MegaBounce, a trampolining spot.

There are also sea sports (three-person kayaking, anyone?), kids' clubs, a range of pools and a wet play area for the little ones.

Nestopia has nets, stairs and long snaking slides. The woman in charge urges me to join in - playing together is good for family bonding, she says - though it's hardly a meeting of equals.

My two kids, aged eight and 12, clamber like Himalayan goats, while a facilitator's "Are you OK, ma'am?" echoes down the tunnel chute as I slowly bump down the slide.

At MegaBounce, we bounce up to 8m high on the trampolines, which are boosted by a high-springing bungy system.

We are encased within a harness that is as snug as a baby swaddle. After all, with a minimum weight requirement of 10kg, even a toddler could probably do this. I am bobbing up and down, marvelling at clouds like a Teletubby.

HydroDash, a brightly coloured, floating inflatable obstacle course, looks as serene as a toy-town kelong (a fishermen's platform for fishing). This could be because the adults attempting this Wipeout-style challenge are gulping too much seawater to scream.

The many varied surfaces are too slippery or too rounded for me to gain purchase. Besides the inevitable, and very fast, slides, there are monkey bars to swing across. I cannot do monkey bars on land, much less at sea.

Maybe active ageing is not for me, I think, as I sprawl like a no-longer-gasping fish between two inflatable spokes of some kind of floating bed. A few kids have walked past, politely leaving some space for me.





Is there a buffet breakfast?

The hotel's Silver Shell Cafe has a pandemic-friendly buffet breakfast.

We scan what we want from a QR code, though I feel bad that the friendly staff have to walk back and forth with a stream of delectable small dishes. There are excellent eggs and smoked salmon; bacon fried crispy or soft; miso soup, natto (fermented soya bean) and rice for a Japanese repast; and all manner of noodles, rice and bread.

Time to pop the question: bliss or miss?

A definite hit, even though I don't quite know why, despite my abject failures on the sporting front, I am having as much fun as the kids.

Perhaps my body is awash with mood-lifting endorphins from the exercise. Perhaps the many sensory moments are working their magic.

A peacock crows at breakfast from the roof of the cafe, its call throatier than a rooster's. We hunt in vain for a celebrity sighting - an albino peacock that comes and goes.

We order drinks by pressing a button on the poolside umbrellas, an absurdity which is the highlight of resort living, as far as I'm concerned.

Plunging into the cool, green sea - knowing it will always be deep enough, unlike a swimming pool - is a treat. I feel like I'm in a picture-perfect postcard.

What else is there to do?

A bracing spot of history awaits at Fort Siloso next to the hotel, if you can tear yourself away from the sensuous delights of staycationing.

Learn about how the British scorned the invading Japanese as using aeroplanes made from "old kettles", and look at photos of soldiers playing badminton, while waiting for the rattle of war guns.

Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa (Sentosa family adventure package)

WHERE: Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa, Singapore, 101 Siloso Road, Singapore 098970

INFO: Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa Website

ROOMS: There are 454 rooms with 10 room types to choose from.

RATES: Sentosa Family Adventure Package (Rates from $430++ per night), valid till Dec 2021.

This staycation was hosted by Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa, Singapore