Suite Life: Old-world luxury and modern touches in heritage getaway Hotel Fort Canning

First impressions?

On a sultry Monday afternoon, my taxi pulls into the driveway of the colonial-era Hotel Fort Canning and it looks austere at first glance.

Perhaps this reflects the origins of the 1926 complex, which was once the British Far East Command Headquarters.

The luxurious hotel opened in 2011 after a restoration project by DP Architects.

The hotel capitalises on its location on a hill steeped in history.

Sunken in the floor of the lobby are four glass-topped pits with artefacts dug out from the area - 14th-century pottery as well as Qing porcelain. I am intrigued, and wish information panels were more readily available.

On my way to my room, I appreciate the old-school charm and the way light falls on the timber beams and balustrades at the central staircase.

I put up in the Deluxe King Room, which has an enclosed balcony bathroom with a view.

The room, the ceiling of which is more than 5m high, comes with modern touches such as an interactive control panel for lighting, temperature and curtains.

This is not the fanciest room - but a far better choice for a solo guest, I feel, than the palatial Majapahit and Governor's Suites that come with boardrooms.

As I unpack, the hotel sends its signature drink and a fruit bowl my way. I sip the fruity concoction - a medley of peach, orange, lime and other flavours - and look forward to the next 24 hours.

So many staycays, so little time.

What makes this hotel special?



Nestled in the 18ha Fort Canning Park, this historic hotel feels secluded while being just a short walk from Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

It has three outdoor "mineral pools" - a free-form pool, 25m lap pool and a wading pool - with low levels of chlorine.

I hop into the lap pool at 5.30pm. Soaking in the view of the sky and the colonial-style edifice reflected in the aquamarine waters, I have the place mostly to myself during my 1½-hour time slot and run into just three other guests, including a woman frowning over a laptop.

It is enough to make me feel like I am the mistress of a stately home or a character in an Agatha Christie novel.



What are the high points of the stay?

My high-ceilinged bathroom's large window affords a view of the city. The minutes I spend soaking in the bathtub are pure bliss.

The next day, I get an a la carte buffet breakfast at The Salon hotel restaurant, alfresco. The service is brisk and discreet while the meal - I order congee, scrambled eggs, a croissant, juice and coffee - is competently prepared.

Afterwards, I go on a tour of Fort Canning Park led by Ms Noor Siti Islawani Ahmad, member relations manager at The Legends Fort Canning Park club.

I am struck by how much more manicured the park is now, compared with when I explored it in my undergraduate days.

Aside from landmarks such as the Battlebox bunker, there are now new features such as the Forbidden Spring and Sang Nila Utama Garden.

With a scenic backdrop and the Registry of Marriages next door, romance is in the air. I spot no fewer than three couples doing their wedding shoots in the area.



What else is there to do?

The hotel has a well-equipped gym, and guests in need of even more unwinding can head to the Chinois Spa (closed on Mondays).

Children will have fun at the Jubilee Park in Fort Canning Park, which has slides and swings.

The National Museum of Singapore and Plaza Singapura mall are also a stone's throw away.

Verdict: Bliss or miss?

The hotel brands itself as "an urban oasis in the heart of the city". Happily, it does what it says on the tin. Lovebirds - or anyone, really - wanting to get far from the madding crowd will find sweet refuge here.

Hot tip

Ditch room service and head to the park for a picnic. Guests can request to go on a free guided walk through Fort Canning Park, subject to availability and led by staff. Alternatively, download the BalikSG mobile app (nparks.gov.sg/mobile-applications) to go on a 2.5km augmented reality trail through the park.

Hotel Fort Canning



Where: 11 Canning Walk

Info: Hotel Fort Canning's website

Rooms: 86

Rates: From $275++ a night a room, including breakfast. Promotions include the Picnic in the Park package