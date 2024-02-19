8 tips that could save your life in an aeroplane emergency

SINGAPORE – From the Japan Airlines (JAL) runway collision that killed five people to the door plug that blew out of a Boeing aircraft on an Alaska Airlines flight, it has not been a good start to 2024 in terms of airline safety.

And in 2023, close calls involving commercial airlines happened multiple times a week, according to a New York Times analysis of internal Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records, federal reports and interviews. These incidents included planes in the United States narrowly avoiding collisions, sometimes by seconds.