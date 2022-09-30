Stargazing, skydiving and Instagram-worthy cafes: Hit up these amazing spots on your next getaway

Abounding in natural beauty, New South Wales is the ideal region for nature lovers to enjoy long walks and hikes or explore more adventurous pursuits like abseiling. Just a half hour’s drive away from the Blue Mountains is Katoomba, where we decided to experience the wilderness in a more hands-on way – by abseiling down a cliff. Thanks to our incredibly patient and expert instructors at Blue Mountains Adventure Company, we were safely strapped into our abseiling gear and making our way down the first three-metre cliff. It took us a while to let go of the ropes, but once we did, we began to truly appreciate the majesty of the Blue Mountains around us.

From abseiling down a cliff, we graduated to jumping off a plane. And frankly, there is nothing quite like taking that leap from 4,500m above ground to make you feel truly alive. Whether you choose to skydive over a beach in Newcastle or Wollongong, the drop zones across New South Wales are amazing hot spots to indulge in some adrenaline-pumping action.

We took a 90 minute drive south from Sydney to Wollongong, along the picturesque Grand Pacific Drive, a favourite coastal route for road trippers, and steeled ourselves for what would turn out to be the time of our lives.