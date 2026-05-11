Sri Lanka’s ancient art of toddy tapping finds new life in cocktails and desserts

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Toddy tapper Jayasena Mudiyanse is among those in Sri Lanka carrying on the heritage skill that has been given a boost by young entrepreneurs using the syrup in desserts and cocktails.

SRI LANKA – Barefoot, toddy tapper Jayasena Mudiyanse scales a bamboo ladder that stretches up into the tree canopy, climbing with the agility and speed of someone half his age.

It is a journey that the 46-year-old makes thrice a day. A metal pot and a hooked knife dangle from his waistband, which he will use to collect a prized ingredient.

For more than 35 years, he has climbed over 15m for the sap of the kithul palm (caryota urens), which is used to make alcoholic toddy or heated over a wood fire until it caramelises into syrup or jaggery (sugar).

In the last few years, toddy tappers in Sri Lanka have received a boost in business, as young entrepreneurs are turning the natural sap into craft cocktails and ice cream. In December 2025, the art of toddy tapping was placed on the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list .

Sri Lankan anthropologist Raveendra Withanachchi says the first record of toddy tapping is found in the Mahavamsa, a 5th-century epic poem detailing Sri Lanka’s history.

The kithul tree is surrounded with beliefs and rituals. Its first flower is left for the deities, which ensures seeds for new trees. In traditional medicine, its sap is believed to aid the digestive system.

The tree has long been part of Sri Lankan culture and was a source of sugar before the introduction of farmed sugarcane during the Dutch occupation in the 17th century.

There were 40,000 toddy tappers in 2010 based on the last countrywide survey, but numbers have since dropped dramatically.

Dr Withanachchi, 36, says: “When I was a child, more than 50 families in our village were involved in the industry and made a good income.”

In 2013, the kithul toddy tappers were made exempt from a toddy-tapping licence that had been introduced by the British in 1912. Even so, only two or three households in Dr Withanachchi’s village were left in the trade after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Modern recipes

Demand for toddy is rising as the ingredient gains renewed interest among mixologists and entrepreneurs.

In December 2021, Sri Lankan company Agri Deshiya, which supports small farmers in the country, launched what it calls the world’s first sparkling version of the ancient drink. Raga Sparkling Kithul Toddy is now sold in countries such as Australia, South Korea and Britain.

Colombo cocktail bar Uncle’s, launched during the pandemic, uses kithul treacle in drinks such as Dudley Please ( 2,500 Sri Lankan rupees or S$10 ), made with arrack, pineapple and dark chocolate.

“At Uncle’s, we’re always asking ourselves a simple question: Why are we reaching for imported ingredients when Sri Lanka already has incredible ones? Kithul treacle was an obvious choice. It’s naturally complex – smoky, caramel and slightly earthy, and adds depth rather than just sweetness,” says owner Gehan Fernando, 52.

A Dudley Please cocktail made with arrack, pineapple, kithul treacle and dark chocolate. PHOTO: UNCLE’S

The bar, which has a sustainability focus, works with small producers who tap wild kithul palms in the jungles of Pussellawa, around four hours by road from the capital city.

Gen Z entrepreneurs are also giving kithul syrup a modern spin at cafe MeeKiri in Ella, which opened in October 2024. It is attracting locals and tourists in droves with a frozen version of the traditional meekiri buffalo curd and kithul syrup dessert (1,000 Sri Lankan rupees).

Fair trade French company Guayapi sells kithul syrup for €27.80 (S$42) online. Kithul is also now used in dishes at Michelin-starred restaurants such as Cloudstreet in Singapore, which serves dishes inspired by Sri Lanka.

Luxury hotels such as Aarunya Nature Resort near Kandy offer a toddy-tapping activity for guests, including joining a tapper in the forest when he harvests the kithul palm, sipping the fresh sap and seeing treacle and jaggery being made. The four-hour sessions cost US$150 (S$190) a person.

Those who do not want to venture into the forest can sip on the resort’s signature Arrack Sour cocktail ( US$11) , which features passionfruit, lime and ginger beer.

Guests at Aarunya Nature Resort can observe how treacle and jaggery are made. PHOTO: AARUNYA NATURE RESORT

Passing down old skills

To harvest sap from the kithul flower, Mr Mudiyanse uses techniques passed down through generations.

After removing its petals, a toddy tapper slices the flower head, applies ash and covers it in a poultice of spices such as chilli, cumin seeds or turmeric to stimulate sap production. He wraps it with betel nut leaves and ties it with twine from the coconut palm.

Two to four days later , Mr Mudiyanse carefully unwraps the cover of betel leaves that he has placed over the flower. He scrapes the blade of a sharp, curved knife across the end of the flower to release its sap – a process he will repeat for three to four months.

The biggest challenge is not climbing the bamboo, but making sure that macaques do not damage the flower and take the sap before he gets there.

Each family has its own techniques, and the state-run Kithul Development Board is now training 1,300 tappers to keep the heritage skill alive.

Mr Mudiyanse (left) fashions a cup from tree bark to hold the kithul palm sap. PHOTO: CLAIRE TURRELL

When Mr Mudiyanse returns to the ground, he strips a piece of bark from a nearby tree, folds it into a cup and pours in some milky white sap.

He offers me a taste. Tangy and sour, the wild yeast is already at work. If left exposed to the air, the sap will ferment into kithul toddy.

While his father taught him, his children do not want to learn. “They don’t like the danger,” says the toddy tapper. Though, he adds with a smile, they like the treacle.