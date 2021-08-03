Spot the whale shark

A whale shark (Rhincodon typus, above) in the Sea of Cortez (right) at Bahia de los Angeles in the state of Baja California, Mexico. The area is one of the best sites for the whale shark-sighting season, which kicked off last month and runs till November.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
The Sea of Cortez, also known as the Gulf of California, and its islands are part of Unesco’s World Heritage list and are home to 695 vascular plant species, more than in any marine and insular property on the list.
