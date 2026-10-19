Singaporean retiree opens lakeside resort in north Bali

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Singaporean Cheryl Kwok opened Buyan Lakeside Villas, a five-villa property in the mountain village of Pancasari in Buleleng regency, in July.

SINGAPORE – Most tourists are no strangers to south Bali, where areas like Canggu, Kuta and Seminyak bustle with visitors.

Fewer venture into the more rural north, with dense forests and agricultural plots that stretch for kilometres. Across the north and central-eastern highlands of the island, Bali’s four sacred caldera lakes – Lake Buyan, Lake Tamblingan, Lake Bratan and Lake Batur – have cultural, historical and ecological significance and are protected under national regulations.