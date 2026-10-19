Red Dot Abroad
Singaporean retiree opens lakeside resort in north Bali
- Singapore retiree Cheryl Kwok opened Buyan Lakeside Villas in north Bali.
- She built a five-villa boutique resort with local materials, an A-frame design, and also runs Pepper Lane Cafe serving Singapore dishes and western food.
- Kwok wants to expand with smaller rooms and maybe a padel court, while supporting local jobs.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Most tourists are no strangers to south Bali, where areas like Canggu, Kuta and Seminyak bustle with visitors.
Fewer venture into the more rural north, with dense forests and agricultural plots that stretch for kilometres. Across the north and central-eastern highlands of the island, Bali’s four sacred caldera lakes – Lake Buyan, Lake Tamblingan, Lake Bratan and Lake Batur – have cultural, historical and ecological significance and are protected under national regulations.