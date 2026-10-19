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Singaporean retiree opens lakeside resort in north Bali

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Singaporean Cheryl Kwok opened Buyan Lakeside Villas, a five-villa property in the mountain village of Pancasari in Buleleng regency, in July.

Singaporean Cheryl Kwok opened Buyan Lakeside Villas, a five-villa property in the mountain village of Pancasari in Buleleng regency, in July.

PHOTOS: BUYAN LAKESIDE VILLAS

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Sarah Stanley

  • Singapore retiree Cheryl Kwok opened Buyan Lakeside Villas in north Bali.
  • She built a five-villa boutique resort with local materials, an A-frame design, and also runs Pepper Lane Cafe serving Singapore dishes and western food.
  • Kwok wants to expand with smaller rooms and maybe a padel court, while supporting local jobs.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Most tourists are no strangers to south Bali, where areas like Canggu, Kuta and Seminyak bustle with visitors.

Fewer venture into the more rural north, with dense forests and agricultural plots that stretch for kilometres. Across the north and central-eastern highlands of the island, Bali’s four sacred caldera lakes – Lake Buyan, Lake Tamblingan, Lake Bratan and Lake Batur – have cultural, historical and ecological significance and are protected under national regulations.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.