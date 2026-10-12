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Solo travel in Mexico City: Tacos, Frida Kahlo and finding connection alone

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Tacos del Valle (left), serving freshly pressed tortillas and vibrant salsas. The courtyard of Museo Frida Kahlo (right) bursting with tropical greenery, all set against the iconic cobalt-blue walls.

Tacos del Valle (left) serves freshly pressed tortillas and vibrant salsas. The Museo Frida Kahlo (right) courtyard bursts with tropical greenery.

PHOTOS: STACEY CHIA

Stacey Chia

  • Mexico City offers rich culture, food and history, from tacos and Roma Norte to Frida Kahlo’s home and Luis Barragan’s Casa Gilardi.
  • Solo travel there feels less lonely through local talks, Lucha Libre and Xochimilco, but visitors should note tourism is driving gentrification and higher rents.
  • Use Uber or Ecobici, stay alert, carry cash, and learn basic Spanish to show respect and ease travel in Mexico City

AI generated

MEXICO CITY – Stepping off the plane in Mexico City, it is not fear that hits me. It is the altitude.

More than 2,200m above sea level, I find myself breathless after climbing the short flight of steps to my Airbnb. After briefly fearing that I had developed a sudden heart condition while alone in a foreign city, I remember what high altitude does to the body and any anxiety about travelling alone gives way to the vibrant city around me.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.