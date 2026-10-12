Solo travel in Mexico City: Tacos, Frida Kahlo and finding connection alone

MEXICO CITY – Stepping off the plane in Mexico City, it is not fear that hits me. It is the altitude.

More than 2,200m above sea level, I find myself breathless after climbing the short flight of steps to my Airbnb. After briefly fearing that I had developed a sudden heart condition while alone in a foreign city, I remember what high altitude does to the body and any anxiety about travelling alone gives way to the vibrant city around me.